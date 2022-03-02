Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | US to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say

English
    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites as it aims to put further pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

    The move "will inflict financial pain on the powerful individuals surrounding (Russian

    President Vladimir) Putin and make clear that no one is beyond our collective reach," Yellen said in a statement after a virtual G7 meeting of finance chiefs.

    The G7 will also continue to endorse removing key Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking system, she said, adding that the group expects that sanctions imposed so far will "hamstring the Russian government's ability to fund its invasion."

    Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

    The sanctions have had an immediate impact on Russia's economy, with queues forming outside banks as Russians rush to salvage their savings. Oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Tuesday became the latest big Western firm to pull out of the country.

    The measures limit Moscow's use of a $640 billion war chest to defend its currency but it remains to be seen whether Russia can find other channels for trade and financing of its economy.

    Notably, Chinese businesses and banks are looking for ways to limit the impact of sanctions on their relations with Russia, with settlement of transactions in yuan seen rising at the expense of the dollar.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's finance minister, Christian Lindner, said the G7 expected an agreement in the coming days on possible further sanctions, though he gave no details about what moves were under discussion.

    "We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically," Lindner told reporters after the virtual meeting chaired by Germany.

    "We had an exchange on the implementation of the current sanctions and we also exchanged proposals on what additional measures could be taken," he said, adding: "And in the coming days there will be an agreement on this."

    Lindner said the impact of measures curbing the activities of the Russian central bank and excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT inter-bank messaging system had already exceeded expectations.

    "The rouble is in free-fall," he said as the Russian currency weakened to around 112 to the dollar in trade on Tuesday.

    Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said G7 capitals had stressed the need for tight coordination of their measures against Moscow during the talks, which Ukraine's finance minister, Sergii Marchenko, also joined.

    Meanwhile, France's Bruno Le Maire declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against Russia to bring down its economy before rowing back on language he later said was inappropriate.
    • March 02, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia

      Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs. He said Tuesday that we want to maintain good relations with all the world's governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict. Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.

      Lpez Obrador also sounded off on the censoring of some Russia media outlets and called on Twitter to answer accusations that it is removing messages favourable to Russia. In his words, We can't be speaking of freedom and at the same time limiting freedom of expression.

    • March 02, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | 'Vladimir Putin was wrong. We were ready,' Joe Biden will say in State of the Union address

      U.S. President Joe Biden will say that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his administration is prepared with a plan to fight inflation, according to excerpts of his State of the Union address. "Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his address released by the White House.

      Biden will say that Putin eschewed efforts to prevent war. "Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden will say. "Putin was wrong. We were ready." The president will also address rising inflation in his remarks by calling for more cars and semiconductors to be made in the United States.

      "Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let's make it in America," he will say. "My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit." Biden will seek to unite Americans in solidarity with Ukraine in his speech while also focusing on his domestic economic agenda, including reintroducing elements of his stalled Build Back Better program. The war in Ukraine and high inflation at home are two of the biggest challenges facing his administration, in addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    • March 02, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | US to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say

      The U.S. government is set to announce a ban on Russian flights from American airspace following similar moves by the European Union and Canada, government and industry officials told Reuters. The precise timing is unclear but is expected within the next 24 hours, the sources said. Late on Tuesday, United Airlines said it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers who have taken the step after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

      The White House, which declined to comment, held extensive talks with U.S. airlines in recent days. United had been continuing to fly over Russian airspace to operate some flights to and from India in recent days. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Parcel Service all confirmed this week they had halted flights over Russia.

      FedEx on Tuesday did not respond to emails asking if it has stopped flying over Russia. United is canceling two flights to India for Tuesday and Wednesday as it evaluates how it could continue to operate via a different route that does not use Russian airspace. White House officials had privately asked if the move would harm U.S. supply chains or have other negative impacts, sources told Reuters.

    • March 02, 2022 / 06:02 AM IST

    • March 02, 2022 / 06:01 AM IST

      Good Morning! Welcome to the LIVE coverage of moneycontrol's Russia-Ukraine war coverage. We will bring you all the latest developments on the crisis

