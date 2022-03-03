State Elections 2022 Live Updates March 3: 21.8% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 6th phase of UP polls

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: 8.69 percent voting was witnessed in the first two hours for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on March 3. The prominent faces among the 676 candidates contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts in this phase include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from

Tamkuhi Raj.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in Gorakhpur today in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state. Adityanath is contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat.

After casting the vote, Adityanath said, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state."

Voting for the sixth phase of the UP Assembly elections began on Thursday morning, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several prominent faces among 676 candidates, who are contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts.

Till now, voting for 292 of the 403 Assembly seats has been completed. The final phase of the elections on the remaining 54 seats will be held on March 7. The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.