    March 03, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

    State Elections 2022 Live Updates March 3: 21.8% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 6th phase of UP polls

    Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates March 3: This phase of polling will seal the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, five ministers in his cabinet, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Swami Prasad Maurya.

    Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: 8.69 percent voting was witnessed in the first two hours for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on March 3. The prominent faces among the 676 candidates contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts in this phase include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from

    Tamkuhi Raj.

    The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in Gorakhpur today in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state. Adityanath is contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat.

    After casting the vote, Adityanath said, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state."

    Voting for the sixth phase of the UP Assembly elections began on Thursday morning, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several prominent faces among 676 candidates, who are contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts.

    Till now, voting for 292 of the 403 Assembly seats has been completed. The final phase of the elections on the remaining 54 seats will be held on March 7. The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

    Among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase are UP CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Adityanath government and had quit the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party, is contesting from Fazilnagar.
    • March 03, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Here's why Adityanath’s candidature seems fraught with trouble
      Until a year ago, the road to Lucknow seemed wide open to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but not anymore. The Uttar Pradesh elections present much of a challenge for pollsters in divining parties’ fortunes, particularly since there seems to be no strong ‘wave’ in favour of anyone. The BJP’s poor performance in the Panchayat polls, coupled with the ripples created by Samajwadi Party (SP) and others, particularly in Western Uttar Pradesh, have forced commentators to admit that it is not going to be a cakewalk as the Chief Minister and his party would have hoped. Read More

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Gorakhpur Ground Report: In Yogi land, a cult following for CM, and a Widow’s challenge
      At her modest house, Subhavati says her fight is for “samman” (honour) as the CM did not come to pay his last respects to her husband when he passed away in 2020. Shukla fought the Lok Sabha bypoll from Gorakhpur after Yogi became CM, and lost. He lost the earlier assembly elections too, allegedly as Yogi did not support him. Now, the Shukla family is with the SP, making it a Brahmin vs Thakur fight. Read More

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Fighting to restore the honour of my husband: Subhavati Shukla, ex BJP leader’s wife, challenges Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Urban
      Her husband worked with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its earlier avatar, the Jana Sangh, for about four decades in eastern Uttar Pradesh until his death from a cardiac arrest in May 2020. In this assembly election, Subhavati Shukla, wife of the late Upendra Dutt Shukla, is challenging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP’s most formidable candidate in UP, in his bastion, Gorakhpur Urban, as a nominee of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Read More

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| UP people have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya': Ravi Kisan
      We will win all 9 seats in Gorakhpur mandal. Voter turnout will be historic in Purvanchal region. BJP will get over 300 seats. The construction of Ram Temple is underway. Now, the people UP have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya' here, said BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| 5 reasons why Gorakhpur Sadar is unlike any other contest in UP Elections 2022
      UP CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting his first assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar constituency. Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat until 2017, when he was chosen as the UP Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in state polls. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Subhavati Shukla, the widow of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla, against Adityanath. The Congress has fielded Chetna Pandey and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) a first-timer in Khwaja Shamsuddin. Azad Samaj Party's Chandra Shekhar Azad 'Ravan', a young Dalit leader with a base in western Uttar Pradesh, is also in the fray for the seat. Read More

    • March 03, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Average 8.69% turnout recorded in first 2 hours of polling today
      While Ambedkarnagar had 9.54 per cent voting, Ballia had 7.59 per cent, Balrampur 8.10 per cent, Basti 9.83 per cent, Deoria 8.44 per cent, Gorakhpur 8.92 per cent, Kushinagar 9.69 per cent, Mahrajganj 8.9 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 6.76 per cent and Siddharth Nagar 8.24 per cent. Among those who cast their votes in the morning included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, minister Upendra Tiwari and former minister Narad Rai. 

    • March 03, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| 8.69% Voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 6th phase
      8.69 percent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Voting is underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 district
       

    • March 03, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Will move towards our target to win 300 seats in the Assembly elections: Yogi Adityanath
      ''Under PM Modi leadership BJP will make a record & will win large number of seats in 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. And will move towards our target to win 300 seats in the Assembly elections,'' said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    • March 03, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| BJP will over 80% seats: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
      UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in Gorakhpur in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that the BJP will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state. Adityanath said, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state."
       

    • March 03, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur
      Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in the sixth phase of Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur. Voting is underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts; 676 candidates including CM Adityanath in the fray

    • March 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| UP polls -From illegal weapons to shells and missiles, as per Amit Shah
      ''Earlier, illegal weapons were made in Uttar Pradesh, which was used to scare or kill people. Today, shells and missiles are being made here, which are used to protect India. This change has come during the BJP government,'' said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Machhali Shahar, Jaunpur

    • March 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Key Numbers and Key Players in 6th phase today
      Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Sadar (Urban) where the Samajwadi Party has fielded Subhavati Shukla, the widow of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla, against Adityanath.
       

