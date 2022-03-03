UP Elections 2022 | Voting begins in sixth phase across 57 seats; Yogi Adityanath, SP Maurya among big-wigs in fray

Union Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Gorakhpur (File Image)

Voting began in 57 seats spread across ten districts of Purvanchal region on March 3 in sixth and penultimate round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

This phase of polling will seal the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, five ministers in his cabinet, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Swami Prasad Maurya.

The ten districts going to polls today are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

Of the 57 seats, 37 seats have been declared red, where more than three candidates have criminal cases registered against them. As many as 2,14,62,816 people are eligible to seal the fates of candidates in this phase.

Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Sadar (Urban) where the Samajwadi Party has fielded Subhavati Shukla, the widow of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla, against Adityanath.

The ministers who are in the fray in this phase include Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and Ministers of State Sriram Chauhan and Jai Prakash Nishad.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra, in Gorakhpur, for the 6th phase of #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/Eou6apv4p0

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

Shahi is up against SP's Brahma Shankar Tripathi from Pathardeva seat while Dwivedi is contesting from Itwa assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar against Samajwadi Party’s candidate and former UP assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey. Chauhan is in the fray from Khajani assembly seat (SC) in Gorakhpur and Nishad from Rudrapur constituency in Deoria against SP's Ram Bhual Nishad and BSP's Suresh Tiwari.

Among other candidates, Congress’s UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu will contest from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.

Polling for 292 out of 403 assembly seats of UP has been held in first five phases so far. Elections have now moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs. While 57 seats are voting today, 54 others will go to polls in the final phase on March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

The 57 assembly seats, including 11 reserved, voting today are crucial for the BJP. The BJP dominated these seats in the last assembly elections by bagging 46 of 57 seats. Its ally Apna Dal won one seat.

This time, SP is challenging the BJP with the help of smaller regional allies like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, an influential leader of the backward classes in Purvanchal. Rajbhar’s seat Zahoorabad goes to polls on March 7, the last phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the BJP’s rivals by tagging them as staunch dynasts who, he claimed, can never make India capable or Uttar Pradesh empowered. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi rebutted by saying the BJP was only against her family, which has not bowed down to the saffron party.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of ending reservation and "selling" government organisations to the private sector.