Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah released from detention, says 'I am free'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah released from detention on March 13.

After getting released from detention, Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian and a member of the present Lok Sabha, said, “Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all.”



He further said he was grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for their freedom. "This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone," he said.

The release order of Abdullah had come earlier on the day.

Abdullah was under preventive detention since August 5 last year, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the first chief minister against whom the PSA was invoked.

The stringent Act was slapped against him on September 15, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that Abdullah had been illegally detained.

He was booked under 'public order' of the PSA, a provision that allows authorities to detain a person for three months without trial. This can be extended up to two years.

The decision to release the National Conference patron came hours ahead of the ending of the three-month period on March 13 midnight.