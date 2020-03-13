App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah released from detention, says 'I am free'

He further said he was grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for their freedom

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah released from detention on March 13.

After getting released from detention, Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian and a member of the present Lok Sabha, said, “Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend the Parliament and speak for you all.”

He further said he was grateful to people of the State and all leaders and people in the rest of the country who spoke for their freedom. "This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone," he said.

Close

The release order of Abdullah had come earlier on the day.

related news

Abdullah was under preventive detention since August 5 last year, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the first chief minister against whom the PSA was invoked.

The stringent Act was slapped against him on September 15, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that Abdullah had been illegally detained.

He was booked under 'public order' of the PSA, a provision that allows authorities to detain a person for three months without trial. This can be extended up to two years.

The decision to release the National Conference patron came hours ahead of the ending of the three-month period on March 13 midnight.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.