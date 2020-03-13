App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K govt revokes detention of former CM Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect

Abdullah has been under house arrest since August 5, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government of Jammu and Kashmir, on March 13, issued orders revoking detention of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

In a circular, signed by Shaleen Khan, Principal Secretary to Government,  and Gurpreet Singh, Deputy Secretary to Government, it was mentioned that the detention was to be revoked with immediate effect.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order dated September 15, 2019, by district magistrate of Srinagar, extended for a period of three months dated March 11, 2020, of Dr Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect,” read the Government order.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor welcomed the decision and said the detention was a disgrace. Taking to Twitter on March 13, the senior leader said, "Welcome the belated release of Dr Farooq Abdullah. I hope he will soon resume his rightful place on the front bench of the Lok Sabha, where he can address with his usual compelling vigour the issues facing his state and the state of the nation. His detention was a disgrace."

National Conference leader Davinder Rana in Jammu: also reacted, saying imposing Public Safety Act (PSA) on Farooq Abdullah was a wrong decision. "I welcome the decision to revoke it. All other political detainees should also be released so that the voice of Jammu and Kashmir can reach everywhere," Rana was quoted as saying.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 01:41 pm

