Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian from Gujarat, became the latest to get in trouble for his jokes, after he was arrested on January 2 along with four others. The arrest came on a complaint by the son of a BJP MLA, who accused them of passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show. He's been denied bail and sent to judicial custody since. We take a look at other comedians who fell foul of the authorities for their comedy. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Munawar Faruqui: The comedian was arrested for making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore. The complaint was filed against him and his associates by Eklavya Singh Gaur, 36, son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. (Image: Instagram/@munawar.faruqui)

Kunal Kamra: Kamra on November 18 sent a series of tweets alleging that the Supreme Court of India was partial and indulged in favouritism when it granted an easy reprieve to TV news anchor Arnab Goswami after he was arrested in an abetment to suicide case. His scathing attacks came as several other journalists continue to languish in jails or get targeted by political parties or power brokers for voicing their opinion, and do not get quick reprieves such as this. The top court has initiated contempt proceedings against the stand-up comedian. (Image: Twitter)

Agrima Joshua: The Comedian, in July 2020, received rape threats and abuses and was threatened with legal action after her 2019 video of making jokes about the Maharashtra government’s Shivaji statue project in the Arabian Sea went viral on social media. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had also instructed the Mumbai Police to take legal action against Joshua. Joshua tendered an apology on Twitter and clarified that the video in question had already been taken down. The Vadodara police had also arrested Shubham Mishra, whose video of him abusing and sending rape threats to the comedian had caused a furore on social media. (Image: Instagram/agrima.joshua)

Tanmay Bhat: An Fir was lodged against the popular comedian in 2017 after he tweeted a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a dog filter on Snapchat. The case was taken up by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police. But this was not the first time it happened. Previously, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had filed an FIR against Tanmay Bhat for a video he posted on Snapchat where he seemingly mocked veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: Instagram/tanmaybhat)

Masoom Rajwani: A BJP politician Paras Rajput had confronted ‘comedians’ Masoom Rajwani and Kunal Kamra for cracking offensive jokes on Hinduism. On November 30, Rajput had posted a year-old video on Facebook where Rajwani is seen apologising while Kamra tried to cool down the situation. The actual incident took place on April 15, 2018, when Rajwani allegedly insulted Hindu gods and goddesses at a show in Mumbai. Paras Rajput immediately interrupted the show and filed a police complaint the same night. (Image: Twitter)

Kiku Sharda: In 2016, Actor Kiku Sharda was arrested by the Haryana Police for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on his show Comedy Nights with Kapil. Kiku apologised and said he was an artist and “presented the programme on the directions of the channel and programme producers”. Gurmeet Ram Rahim too tweeted: "If he has apologized, no complaint from my side." Dera followers alleged that Kiku had hurt their religious sentiments by mimicking their Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in an episode of the TV show aired on December 27, 2016. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is currently in jail for having raped women who came to him for spiritual guidance. (Image: Instagram/kikusharda)

Kapil Sharma: The popular comedian and host of his show Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2016 tweeted that some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials asked him to pay bribe to let him construct his office space in Mumbai. He later sent out a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office, Ye hain aapke acche din?” The tweet did not go well with the MNS who threatened to shutdown his show if he did not apologise. Later, it was also alleged that Sharma undertook illegal construction near the mangroves. The Bombay High Court then stayed the FIR against him as the BMC decided to withdraw all litigation against him in the lower court. (Image: Moneycontrol)

AIB: In 2017, a defamation case was filed on AIB who tweeted a picture of a Modi look-alike peering into his mobile phone at a railway station alongside an actual photograph of the PM, with props superimposed with the help of Snapchat's dog filter. The post had a hashtag that apparently referred to Modi's frequent foreign visits. In 2015, the comedy group was charged on obscenity for the ‘roast’ featuring actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and director Karan Johar along with other AIB comics. (Image: Moneycontrol)