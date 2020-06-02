The Tech Weekender: Trump's Twitter feud escalates, TikTok bounces back, Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty and more

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending May 30. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 President Donald Trump and his administration are escalating their feud with Twitter after the platform for placing a public interest notice on a tweet (About events in Minnesota) from the president. The social media platform claimed that the president's tweet was against the platform's rules about the "glorification of violence". Trump will order the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission to roll back the liability protection enjoyed by tech companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Trump put out a tweet that read, "This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!" The White House's Twitter account reposted Trump's initial tweet that was initially flagged and was also labelled for the same rule violation. The message that violated Twitter's rules was cross-posted to Facebook. Twitter's move to flag the president's tweet follows a week of conflict between him and the platform. Earlier this week, Twitter fact-checked a tweet from the president for the first time for making false statements about mail-in voting. 2/6 The government announced it had made the Android version of Aarogya Setu open source. The development came at a time when the app has faced criticism from experts over privacy concerns. The source code for the app is currently available on GitHub. In a press conference, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said: "All subsequent updates will be made through this repository." The source code for the back-end infrastructure will be made open source sometime next week. Kant also announced a bug bounty programme for the government's COVID-19 tracking app. The government will pay up to Rs 4,00,000 to people who disclose vulnerabilities in the Aarogya Setu app. 3/6 TikTok bounced back to 4.4 stars after Google removed millions of negative reviews of the app on the Play Store. Google cited that its guidelines allow the removal of negative reviews and ratings that are part of a mass attack on an app. The Play Store guidelines also suggest that users are not allowed to manipulate the ratings of an app. TikTok's rating has dropped from 3.5 stars to 3.4 stars on Apple’s App Store, while the number of reviews had gone up from 11 lakh to 12 lakh, which suggests Apple is not removing user reviews. 4/6 A cybercriminal has reportedly put records of 4.75 crore Indians on sale, which he claims has been sourced from Truecaller's directory. The hacker is selling each account for about Rs 75,000. The data on sale includes phone numbers, gender, city, mobile network, Facebook id etc. The development was reported by online intelligence firm Cyble. However, Truecaller said that its database had not been breached and its users' information is secured. 5/6 Xiaomi launched several new products this week, including a new 5G smartphone, TV series, laptop series, and wireless earbuds. The company announced the new Redmi 10X and 10X Pro as the two of the most affordable 5G smartphones. The devices were the first to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Smart TV X series and the new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered RedmiBooks. The company also teased the launch of the Xiaomi notebooks arrival in Indian markets. Lastly, the Realme Earbuds S TWS was unveiled in India, while the company also launched the Redmi K30i 5G in China. 6/6 Realme had one of its biggest weeks with the arrival of several new products with a ton of firsts. The company unveiled its first smart TV and smartwatch in India in the form of the Realme TV and Realme Watch, respectively. On the smartphone front, we saw the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition and the Realme X3 SuperZoom, and the former was unveiled as the company's first gaming phone and the latter as the Realme's first phone with a Periscope camera. Realme also launched a couple of wireless earbuds and power banks. Realme also teased a soundbar for Indian markets. First Published on May 31, 2020 03:20 pm