The Tech Weekender: Trump's Twitter feud escalates, TikTok bounces back, Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty and more

President Donald Trump and his administration are escalating their feud with Twitter after the platform for placing a public interest notice on a tweet (About events in Minnesota) from the president. The social media platform claimed that the president's tweet was against the platform's rules about the "glorification of violence". Trump will order the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission to roll back the liability protection enjoyed by tech companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Trump put out a tweet that read, "This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!" The White House's Twitter account reposted Trump's initial tweet that was initially flagged and was also labelled for the same rule violation. The message that violated Twitter's rules was cross-posted to Facebook. Twitter's move to flag the president's tweet follows a week of conflict between him and the platform. Earlier this week, Twitter fact-checked a tweet from the president for the first time for making false statements about mail-in voting.