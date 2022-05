From Realme GT Neo 3 to OnePlus 10R: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

The OnePlus 10R is another phone on this list with the new MediaTek chipset, but like the Realme GT Neo 3, that isn’t holding it back. In fact, the similarities between the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R are few and far between, although the latter has a smaller battery but comes with OxygenOS, one of the best skins for Android. A model of the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 150W charging, but again, it is priced above the 40K-mark.