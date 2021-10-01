MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched in India, takes on OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro goes on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 3 in India.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
The device is already available globally and will make its way to India in October

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India has been announced. The new smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. It goes on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 3 in India.

Moto Edge 20 Pro price in India

Motorola has launched a single variant of the Edge 20 Pro in India. Unlike the international model, which comes with 12GB of RAM, the India variant features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It comes in two colours - Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud.

As mentioned earlier, the phone goes on sale starting October 3 via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Close

The Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It sports a tiny hole punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera sensor. The display comes with HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colours, etc.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Users also get a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back of the device is a triple-camera array with a 108MP primary camera sensor. The phone also has an 8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom. For ultrawide shots, there is a 16MP camera that shoots macro as well.

Motorola’s new smartphone runs Android 11-based MyUX out of the box.
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Oct 1, 2021 01:12 pm

