Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display goes official in India: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

The vanilla version of the Realme GT 2 has officially been unveiled in India. The company has revealed the smartphone under the radar and it is set to go on sale during the company’s fourth anniversary. The launch of the Realme GT 2 comes ahead of the Narzo 50A Prime, which is set to arrive on April 25, and the Realme GT Neo 3 which debuts on April 29.

Realme GT 2 Price in India

The Realme GT 2’s price in India starts from Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone will also come in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 38,999. The Realme GT 2 is available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colours. The Realme GT 2 will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com from April 28 at 12:00 noon (IST).

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

The smartphone opts for a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Realme GT 2 gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. While Realme does include a charger in the retail box, the company uses a new environmentally friendly packaging material design, which reduces the proportion of plastics from 21.7 percent in the previous generation to 0.3 percent. It also replaces the traditional ink with soybean ink.





