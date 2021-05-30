From Realme C20, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Here's a list of the best smartphones across every budget

India is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world. Whether you are looking for a flagship or budget handset, there is no shortage of options for consumers. However, we hope that this list will help ease the tedious process of buying a new smartphone, no matter your budget. In today’s list we will look at the top smartphones in their respective price range and what makes them better than the competition. So, without any further delays, let’s check out the best smartphones in India across every budget.

Realme C20 | Rs 6,999 | Let’s start with the budget segment. If you are working with a budget of less than Rs 7,000, then the Realme C20 is worth considering. The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC here is one of the most powerful in the segment, while the sizeable battery and display don’t hurt.

Moto G9 | Rs 9,999 | If you are wondering which device offers the best balance of software and hardware in the under Rs 10,000 smartphone segment, then the Moto G9 is the right way to go. In terms of hardware, you might get more mileage out of the Redmi 9 Power or Poco M2 Reloaded, but they are definitely found lacking in the software department. Motorola, on the other hand, offers a clean experience, whether you opt for a budget or more expensive handset.

Moto G40 Fusion | Rs 13,999 | If you are fishing for a smartphone under Rs 15,000, then you can’t go wrong with the Moto G40. The handset offers the best bang for your buck with a formidable chipset, quad-camera setup, massive battery, high-refresh-rate display, and clean software. While the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G bring 5G connectivity to the sub-15K segment, they come up short against the Moto G40 in other areas.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 19,999 | Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola have all incorporated the 108 MP camera sensor in a sub-20K smartphone, but what gives the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ( Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola have all incorporated the 108 MP camera sensor in a sub-20K smartphone, but what gives the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ( Review ) a clear advantage here is the incorporation of a 108 MP camera sensor coupled with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. However, if you do prefer a clean UI experience and don’t use your smartphone as your primary entertainment device, then the Moto G60 might be the better option.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G | Rs 29,999 | In the sub-30K space, there are three smartphones you can opt for, each offering different functionality. First of the lot is the Mi 11X 5G ( In the sub-30K space, there are three smartphones you can opt for, each offering different functionality. First of the lot is the Mi 11X 5G ( Review ), a smartphone catered towards the performance-oriented user. The Mi 11X has all the making of a full-blown flagship, like a vibrant high-refresh-rate display, a Snapdragon 800 series chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, 5G, and a sizeable battery. This makes it the most powerful smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India.

Google Pixel 4a | 29,999 | The second of the three is the Google Pixel 4a. When it comes to value, the Pixel 4a simply cannot hold its own against the competition. But Google software, primarily its camera AI capability, is the ace up the Pixel’s sleeve. The single rear camera on the Pixel 4a can push out results that will challenge some of the best flagships 2021 has on offer. So, while the Mi 11X 5G aims to outperform the competition, the Pixel 4a ( The second of the three is the Google Pixel 4a. When it comes to value, the Pixel 4a simply cannot hold its own against the competition. But Google software, primarily its camera AI capability, is the ace up the Pixel’s sleeve. The single rear camera on the Pixel 4a can push out results that will challenge some of the best flagships 2021 has on offer. So, while the Mi 11X 5G aims to outperform the competition, the Pixel 4a ( Review ) aims to outshoot it.

LG Wing | Rs 29,999 | If the Pixel 4a aims to outshoot the competition and the Mi 11X 5G aims to outshoot it, then the LG Wing ( If the Pixel 4a aims to outshoot the competition and the Mi 11X 5G aims to outshoot it, then the LG Wing ( Review ) aims to out-innovate its competitors. Not only do you get dual-screen utility on the LG Wing, but it borrows some of the best aspects of the Pixel 4a and Mi 11X 5G. The Wing has a mid-range 5G chipset, a very versatile camera setup, clean software, and a vibrant AMOLED panel, all of which contribute towards an excellent overall smartphone experience, i.e., if you don’t mind the heft.

iQOO 7 Legend | Rs 39,990 | As OnePlus ventures into the more premium segment, Xiaomi aimed to fill the flagship killer space with the introduction of last year’s Mi 10T Pro and this year’s Mi 11X Pro. However, this year, the iQOO staged a pretty strong comeback in the Indian market with the iQOO 7 Legend ( As OnePlus ventures into the more premium segment, Xiaomi aimed to fill the flagship killer space with the introduction of last year’s Mi 10T Pro and this year’s Mi 11X Pro. However, this year, the iQOO staged a pretty strong comeback in the Indian market with the iQOO 7 Legend ( Review ). While the Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend trade several back-and-forths, the latter does tend to come out on top in more areas. And that’s apart from the fact that it just looks and feels more like a flagship than the Mi 11X Pro ( Review ).

OnePlus 8 Pro | Rs 48,999 | The OnePlus 8 Pro ( The OnePlus 8 Pro ( Review ) was undoubtedly one of the best flagships of 2020. But the reason it earns a spot on this list ahead of the OnePlus 9 is because of several factors: an IP rating, a curved QHD+ display, OIS on the main and telephoto cameras, a telephoto camera, and wireless charging. If you want the latest chipset, then perhaps the OnePlus 9 ( Review ) is the way to go, but last year’s 8 Pro just makes a better overall case.

OnePlus 9 Pro | Rs 64,999 | When it comes to offering a premium smartphone experience, few do a better job than the OnePlus 9 Pro ( When it comes to offering a premium smartphone experience, few do a better job than the OnePlus 9 Pro ( Review ). When pitted against the likes of the iPhone 12 ( Review ) and Samsung Galaxy S21, the OnePlus 9 Pro tends to outshine them in most areas. And then there’s the Vivo X60 Pro+ and Mi 11 Ultra, both of which feature spectacular hardware that they are simply unable to back up with good software. It is easy to see any one of these four smartphones outperforming the OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of camera performance, especially the Mi 11 Ultra ( Review ), but 9 Pro gets all the core flagship aspects on point in this segment.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max | Rs 1,29,900 | When you don’t have a budget to work with and want the absolute best of the best, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max ( When you don’t have a budget to work with and want the absolute best of the best, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max ( Review ) is the way to go. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is only challenged by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ( Review ) and even then, the former comes out on top in the camera, performance, and software departments. It isn’t that the S21 Ultra is a bad phone by any means, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max tends to do more in most key areas.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Rs 1,49,999 | If we’re not considering budgets, then the ultra-premium competition doesn’t always end in an Apple victory. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 ( If we’re not considering budgets, then the ultra-premium competition doesn’t always end in an Apple victory. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 ( Review ) combines the aspects of a Samsung flagship with innovation and ingenuity to offer a whole new take on a smartphone. As a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers far greater utility than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and is currently the be-all and end-all of smartphones in India.