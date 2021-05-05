Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Hands-on Review: Is this the new king among flagship killers?

Xiaomi recently dropped the Mi 11X series alongside its flagship Mi 11 Ultra in India. The Mi 11X ( Review ) and Mi 11X Pro debuted in India’s sub-40K space, bringing a ton of impressive specs at a very reasonable price. Our focus today will be on the Mi 11X Pro. With a starting price of Rs 39,999, the Mi 11X Pro falls in the realm of flagship killer, succeeding last year’s Mi 10T Pro. So, let’s take a look at the Mi 11X Pro.

In terms of design, the Mi 11X Pro looks quite sleek, until you get to the protrusion on the camera module. Apart from that, there’s the standard glass back and front, but the frame is made of plastic rather than metal. The phone is Cosmic Black, Lunar White, and Celestial Silver colour options. The silver unit I received had a gradient finish, which tends to perfectly balance out flash and class. The reflective panel on the back makes it difficult to spot fingerprints, but not impossible.

The handset is only 7.8mm thick and weighs 196 grams, making it comfortable to use. I’m surprised that Xiaomi wasn’t able to add OIS to the main sensor given the size of this camera module, but that’s a story for another day. Additionally, the Mi 11X Pro features a power button and volume rocker on the right. There’s nothing on the left, while the SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and loudspeaker are all at the bottom. You also get a rubber seal around the SIM tray, while the phone is IP53 rated for dust and splash resistance. The phone also has speaker holes on the top. Overall, the Mi 11X Pro looks classy even if it doesn’t feel that way.

The display is one of the most important highlights of the Mi 11X Pro. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 395 PPI pixel density. The Mi 11X Pro boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports HDR10+ and MEMC technology and has also garnered an A+ rating by DisplayMate. This is arguably one of the best displays on a smartphone under Rs 40,000 and can even keep pace with top-end flagships.

For performance, the Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of real-world performance, the Mi 11X Pro handled Call of Duty: Mobile without much effort with settings and frame rates maxed out. Additionally, the phone’s Geekbench score lineup with that of the OnePlus 9 Pro. I haven’t yet put the phone through the rigours to test performance over time, but for now, I was quite impressed with the performance.

When it comes to cameras, the Mi 11X Pro opts for a 108 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP telemacro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The main camera can capture video in 8K resolution in 30fps or 4K resolution at up to 60fps. Additionally, there's a microphone in the camera module to help with audio while shooting videos.

Here’s a photo taken on the phone’s main camera in daylight. The image has a good amount of detail with accurate colours. Dynamic range and contrast levels are quite good as well.

While detail does drop off on the ultrawide camera, it does do well to maintain colour consistency.

You can also enable auto Night mode for better results while shooting in low light.

The Mi 11X Pro also has a 20 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture, but I'm yet to test it out.

You also get a ton of other camera modes to play around with, including a Pro mode, Dual Video mode, 108 MP mode, and more.

Overall, I was pretty impressed with the camera performance in daylight and at night. The lack of OIS was a bit of a disappointment, but this is definitely one of the best camera setups on a sub-Rs 40K smartphone. Stay tuned for the full Mi 11X Pro review for an in-depth look at camera performance.

For the battery, the Mi 11X Pro uses a 4520 mAh battery capacity, which in my experience is more than sufficient to get you through an entire day with quite a bit of battery life to take into the next one. Xiaomi has also included a 33W fast-charging adapter in the box, which is relatively fast, powering the phone in little over an hour, although there are several phones that can do this much faster.

The Mi 11X Pro run Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.1 on top. The custom Xiaomi skin is known to be feature-rich but has its fair share of bloatware. Xiaomi has promised an MIUI 12.5 update, which is said to offer more stability while cleaning the UI experience.