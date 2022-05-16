From iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 2: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

India’s sub-25K smartphone market is a highly competitive one with the country’s top OEMs vying for a place at the top. The key focus for mobile phones under Rs 25,000 is offering the best bang for the buck with fast 5G chipsets, vibrant OLED displays, super-fast charging, and reliable cameras. So, without any further delays, here are our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India.