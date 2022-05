From iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 2: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 was unveiled last year and is one of the few smartphones on this list that don’t support 5G. However, 5G is yet to take roots in India and if you are looking for a well-balanced 4G smartphone, then the Galaxy A52 is the way to go. The handset is also the only one on our list with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A52 features a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, a 4500 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and a quad-camera setup (64 MP with OIS + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP).