Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India, specifications announced

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India has been announced. The company has launched its new mid-range smartphone alongside the Edge 20 in India. Both phones under Rs 30,000 go on sale via Flipkart starting August 27.

Motorola Edge 20 price in India

The Edge 20 India price is set at Rs 29,999. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

On the other hand, the Edge 20 Fusion price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. There is also an 8GB RAM option with 128GB storage priced at Rs 23,999.

Motorola Edge 20 series specs

The Edge 20 Fusion is a rebranded version of the Moto Edge 20 Lite but comes with a better processor. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC under the hood. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support.

On the back, the Edge 20 Fusion has a triple-camera setup. It has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The standard Edge 20 also has a 108MP primary sensor but comes with a 16MP ultrawide camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens. Both devices feature a 32MP front camera.

The vanilla Edge 20 packs a smaller 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Both devices sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout. The devices come with a 144Hz refresh rate screen with support for HDR10+. They run Android 11 out of the box.