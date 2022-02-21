Vivo V23e 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50MP triple-camera setup: Check price, specs

Vivo V23e launched in india

Vivo V23e price in India has been announced. The new smartphone under Rs 30,000 competes against the likes of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Realme 9 Pro+, OnePlus Nord CE 2, etc. Vivo V23e is the third smartphone under the V-series launched this year in India. The company had previously launched the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro as its premium smartphone offerings.

Vivo V23e price in India

The Vivo V23e 5G comes in a single storage option. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes in two colours - Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black. Vivo V23e price in India is set at Rs 25,990.

The smartphone is available for purchase via the Vivo e-store and various online, offline channels.

Also read: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The Vivo V23e features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate support. The phone also comes with a Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The same chipset is found on some of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India like the Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8s 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, etc. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Also read: Vivo V23 Pro review

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. There is a 50MP main camera sensor. The Vivo V23e camera setup also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 44MP front camera.

The device has a 4050 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is 7.32mm thick and weighs 172 grams. Lastly, the phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.