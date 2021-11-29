Best deals on smartphones during Flipkart's Black Friday Sale: iPhone 12, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and more

Flipkart’s Black Friday sale is live bringing offers to smartphones across different price segments. So, if you are looking to buy a smartphone in India right now, here are some of the best deals on mobiles you’ll find online.

iPhone 12 | Rs 54,999 | The iPhone 12 may not have the most impressive spec sheet, but its A14 Bionic chip is arguably one of the best in the business, and easily capable of holding its own against the Snapdragon 888. Additionally, the phone also has a dual 12 MP camera setup, an OLED display, and a top-notch build. Additionally, it is worth noting that the 12 MP dual cameras offer some of the best camera performance of any smartphone in this price range. The Rs 54,999 price includes a Rs 2,000 discount if you use a credit or debit card.

iPhone 12 mini | Rs 42,999 | The iPhone 12 mini offers all the benefits of the standard iPhone 12, but in a smaller form factor. The one area where the iPhone 12 mini may not deliver the same experience as the vanilla iPhone 12 is the battery life.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro | Rs 34, 999 | The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the most premium smartphone in the company’s line-up. The handset features a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, and a 144Hz AMOLED display. The phone also runs near-stock Android out-of-the-box.

Realme GT Master Edition | Rs 21,999 | The Realme GT Master Edition is the best phone you can buy for Rs 21,999. The phone is originally priced at Rs 25,999, but you can avail a Rs 4,000 discount if you buy the device with a debit or credit card. The device features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W charging support, and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

Moto G40 Fusion | Rs 13,999 | The Moto G40 Fusion is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. The G40 Fusion boasts a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and a 120Hz IPS LCD panel. The device also features a near-stock Android experience.

Realme 8i | Rs 12,999 | The Realme 8i is available for Rs 13,999 on Flipkart, although you can avail an extra Rs 1,000 off by using a debit or credit card to buy the phone. The Realme 8i offers the best price-to-performance of any smartphone in the segment, equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The phone also comes with a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a 50 MP triple-camera setup.

Infinix Hot 11 | Rs 9,999 | The Hot 11 is a strong budget phone that offers an FHD+ IPS display, a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, a 5,200 mAh battery, and dual speakers with DTS Audio.