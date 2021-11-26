Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Moto G40 and more

Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. It comes with a Snapdragon 678 SoC, a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme 8i price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB model. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 120Hz LCD, a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Moto G40 is among the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. It features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a tall 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate support, a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 6000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device is priced at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart at the time of writing this.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India starts at Rs 12,499 and is a recent debutant in our list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. The phone comes with a 50MP quad-camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD.

Realme Narzo 30 is also among the best smartphones under Rs 15000 In India. It is priced at Rs 13,499 and comes in three storage options. The phone features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD and a 48MP triple-camera setup.

Another Motorola smartphone making it to our list of best smartphones under Rs 15000 In India is the Moto G30. It comes with a Snapdragon 662 4G processor, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 20W fast charging and a 64MP quad-camera setup. The phone is available for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 and comes with a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone also features a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back, a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT display, and an 8nm Samsung Exynos 850 SoC under the hood.

Infinix Hot 11S comes with a 50MP dual-camera setup and an AI lens. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood and is priced at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 and comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup. It packs a 6000 mAh battery, a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,499. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W of fast-charging, a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 48MP triple-camera setup.