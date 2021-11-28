Best smartphones under Rs 10,000: Moto G10 Power, Realme Narzo 30A, Lava Z6, and more

When it comes to budget smartphones, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. So if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000, you should check if it offers the latest chip, a big battery, enough RAM and storage, a bright display, and runs the latest software. However, it isn’t easy to find the best affordable smartphone in a competitive Indian market, so we’ve narrowed down our top picks to make your life easy.

Infinix Hot 10S | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | If you are looking for one of the best-performing smartphones under Rs 10,000, then the Infinix Hot 10S is the way to go. The Hot 10S features one of the fastest chipsets in the segment, the MediaTek Helio G85. Other highlights of the device include a large 90Hz HD+ display, a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30A | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Realme Narzo 30A is yet another one of those smartphones with a fast MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 30A has a starting price of Rs 8,999, but the higher 4GB/64GB model will set you back Rs 9,999. The Narzo 30A also features an HD+ display, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a 13 MP dual rear-camera setup.

Tecno Spark 7T | Rs 8,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Tecno Spark 7T is yet another solid option for a sub-10K smartphone. The Spark 7T opts for a massive 6,000 mAh battery, an HD+ IPS panel, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 48 MP dual-camera setup.

Moto G10 Power | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | While most phones on our list focus on hardware, Motorola attempts to offer a nice balance between good hardware and software. The phone features a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 48 MP quad-camera setup that includes an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, and an HD+ IPS display. The handset also offers a near-stock Android experience. The G10 Power has the best cameras of any phone under Rs 10,000 in India.

Micromax In 1 | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Micromax In 1 is another solid contender for the best-performing smartphone on our list. The handset boasts a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Micromax In 1 is the only smartphone on our list with an FHD+ IPS display. It also offers a stock Android experience.

Lava Z6 | Rs 9,699 | 6GB+64GB | The Lava Z6 is the only smartphone we could find with 6GB of RAM in the sub-10K segment. The Z6 features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, an HD+ IPS display, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Z6 also boasts an ultrawide camera, runs on stock Android, and opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

Redmi 9i | Rs 8,499 | 4GB+64GB | The Redmi 9i is one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones in India. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, an HD+ IPS display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Redmi 9i comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Realme C25 | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone also boasts an HD+ IPS display, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.