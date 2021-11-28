MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000: Moto G10 Power, Realme Narzo 30A, Lava Z6, and more

Check out our picks for the best affordable phones in India.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
When it comes to budget smartphones, there are few things to keep in mind to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. So if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000, you want to ensure it offers the latest chip, a big battery, enough RAM and storage, a bright display, and runs the latest software. However, it isn’t easy to find the best affordable smartphone in a competitive Indian market, so we’ve narrowed down our top picks to make your life easy.
When it comes to budget smartphones, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. So if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000, you should check if it offers the latest chip, a big battery, enough RAM and storage, a bright display, and runs the latest software. However, it isn’t easy to find the best affordable smartphone in a competitive Indian market, so we’ve narrowed down our top picks to make your life easy.
Infinix Hot 10S | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | If you are looking for one of the best-performing smartphones under Rs 10,000, then the Infinix Hot 10S is the way to go. The Hote 10S features one of the fastest chipsets in the segment, the MediaTek Helio G85. Other highlights of the device include a large 90Hz HD+ display, a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.
Infinix Hot 10S | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | If you are looking for one of the best-performing smartphones under Rs 10,000, then the Infinix Hot 10S is the way to go. The Hot 10S features one of the fastest chipsets in the segment, the MediaTek Helio G85. Other highlights of the device include a large 90Hz HD+ display, a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup.
Realme Narzo 30A | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Realme Narzo 30A is yet another one of those smartphones with a fast MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 30A has a starting price of Rs 8,999, but the higher 4GB/64GB model will set you back Rs 9,999. The Narzo 30A also features an HD+ display, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a 13 MP dual rear-camera setup.
Realme Narzo 30A | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Realme Narzo 30A is yet another one of those smartphones with a fast MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 30A has a starting price of Rs 8,999, but the higher 4GB/64GB model will set you back Rs 9,999. The Narzo 30A also features an HD+ display, a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and a 13 MP dual rear-camera setup.
Tecno Spark 7T | Rs 8,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Tecno Spark 7T is yet another solid option for a sub-10K smartphone. The Spark 7T opts for a massive 6,000 mAh battery, an HD+ IPS panel, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 48 MP dual-camera setup.
Tecno Spark 7T | Rs 8,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Tecno Spark 7T is yet another solid option for a sub-10K smartphone. The Spark 7T opts for a massive 6,000 mAh battery, an HD+ IPS panel, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 48 MP dual-camera setup.
Moto G10 Power | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | While most phones on our list focus on hardware, Motorola attempt to offer a nice balance between good hardware and software. The phone features a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 48 MP quad-camera setup that includes an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, and an HD+ IPS display. The handset also offers a near-stock Android experience. The G10 Power has the best cameras of any phone under Rs 10,000 in India.
Moto G10 Power | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | While most phones on our list focus on hardware, Motorola attempts to offer a nice balance between good hardware and software. The phone features a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 48 MP quad-camera setup that includes an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, and an HD+ IPS display. The handset also offers a near-stock Android experience. The G10 Power has the best cameras of any phone under Rs 10,000 in India.
Micromax In 1 | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Micromax In 1 is another solid contender for best-performing smartphone on our list. The handset boasts a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Micromax In 1 is the only smartphone on our list with an FHD+ IPS display. It also offers a stock Android experience.
Micromax In 1 | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Micromax In 1 is another solid contender for the best-performing smartphone on our list. The handset boasts a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Micromax In 1 is the only smartphone on our list with an FHD+ IPS display. It also offers a stock Android experience.
Lava Z6 | Rs 9,699 | 6GB+64GB | The Lava Z6 is the only smartphone we could find with 6GB of RAM in the sub-10K segment. The Z6 features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, an HD+ IPS display, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Z6 also boasts an ultrawide camera, runs on stock Android, and opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.
Lava Z6 | Rs 9,699 | 6GB+64GB | The Lava Z6 is the only smartphone we could find with 6GB of RAM in the sub-10K segment. The Z6 features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, an HD+ IPS display, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Z6 also boasts an ultrawide camera, runs on stock Android, and opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.
Redmi 9i | Rs 8,499 | 4GB+64GB | The Redmi 9i is one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones in India. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, an HD+ IPS display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Redmi 9i comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.
Redmi 9i | Rs 8,499 | 4GB+64GB | The Redmi 9i is one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones in India. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, an HD+ IPS display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Redmi 9i comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.
Realme C25 | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone also boast an HD+ IPS display, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Realme C25 | Rs 9,999 | 4GB+64GB | The Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone also boasts an HD+ IPS display, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Moto E40 | Rs 9,499 | 4GB+64GB | The Motorola E40 is yet another smartphone that prioritizes the software experience with its near-stock Android 11 OS. The phone also comes with Unisoc T700 chipset, a 90Hz HD+ IPS display, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Moto E40 | Rs 9,499 | 4GB+64GB | The Motorola E40 is yet another smartphone that prioritizes the software experience with its near-stock Android 11 OS. The phone also comes with Unisoc T700 chipset, a 90Hz HD+ IPS display, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infinix #Lava #Micromax #Motorola #Realme #Redmi #Slideshow #smartphones #Tecno
first published: Nov 28, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.