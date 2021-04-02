In Pics | March two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Suzuki Motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, recorded 72 percent rise in domestic sales in March at 576,957 units as against 316,685 units sold in March last year. Exports for the company stood at 32,617, a growth of 82 during the month (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, clocked 395,037 units in sales during March, an increase of 78 percent as compared to 222,325 units sold in March last year. Honda’s exports remained unchanged at 16,000 units during the month. (Image: HMSI)

TVS Motor Company, the Chennai-based, India’s third largest two-wheeler seller, recorded 115 percent increase in domestic sales to 202,155 units in March as against 94,103 units clocked in the same month last year. Exports of two-wheelers grew by 164 percent to 105,282 units (Image: TVS Motor Company)

Bajaj Auto, the third largest two brand in India, recorded 84 percent increase in domestic sales to 181,393 units in March as against 98,412 units sold in the same month last year. Exports of two-wheelers stood at 148,740 units, an increase of 32 percent. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield posted 84 percent rise in domestic sales to 60,173 units during March as compared to 32,630 units sold in March last year. Exports of the company grew by 85 percent to 5,885 units in the same month. (Image: Royal Enfield)