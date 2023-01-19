Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit; traffic diverted, flying activities prohibited

1/6 Security beefed up in Mumbai on January 19 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores. PM Modi will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also enjoy a metro ride. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)

2/6 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 18 visited the ground at BKC and reviewed the preparations for the meeting and instructed the officials ahead of Modi's visit to country's financial capital. (Image: Twitter @mieknathshinde)

3/6 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the MMRDA ground on January 18 to take note of the security preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit. Mumbai Police has deployed as many as 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of security arrangements. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)

4/6 In view of programme organised at BKC Bandra (East), Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory which banned the entry of heavy vehicles on all roads including Western Express highway in Western Suburb between 12pm and 9pm. A few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)

5/6 Flying activities will also be prohibited between 12pm and 12am under the jurisdiction of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, Meghwadi and Jogeshwari in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)