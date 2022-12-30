Cricketer Rishabh Pant survives car accident near Haridwar

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, and his car caught fire. The accident took place in the early hours on December 30 when Pant was returning to New Delhi.

His car collided with the divider near Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said. He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he said.

Pant, who was alone in his Mercedes Benz GL car, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. The car was completely gutted after the crash.