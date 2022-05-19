These 7 smallcap firms report strong earnings, but stocks fall over 50% from their year high. Do you own any?

Earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY22 is in its last leg. Out of the total 896 smallcap stocks, around 402 companies have announced their quarter ended March 2022 results. From these, only 7 firms have posted at least 10 percent profit margin in each of the last four quarters of FY22 and their sales have been above Rs 100 crore for the same period. But all these 7 stocks have fallen more than 50 percent from their 52-week high. These companies are looking weak even on moneycontrol SWOT analysis. Take a look.