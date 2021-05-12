MARKET NEWS

11 iron & steel companies share price up more than 75% in 3 months

Commodity prices are skyrocketing across the world as demand picks up in several countries. Steel is no exception. India's NCDEX Steel future price has risen more than 25 percent in the last three months.

Ritesh Presswala
May 12, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Global commodity prices are skyrocketing and steel is no exception. India's NCDEX Steel future price has risen over 25 percent in the last three months. Meanwhile, stocks of 11 steel & iron companies have gained more than 75 percent in just the last three months. In fact, six of them have doubled the investors' wealth. We studied only iron & steel sector companies with a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Global commodity prices are skyrocketing and steel is no exception. India's NCDEX Steel future price has risen over 25 percent in the last three months. Meanwhile, stocks of 11 steel and iron companies have gained more than 75 percent in just the last three months. In fact, six of them have doubled investors' wealth. We studied only iron & steel sector companies with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 236 percent from Rs 5.20 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 17.49 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Tata Steel BSL Ltd. | The stock has risen 140 percent from Rs 43.40 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 104.35 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. | The stock has risen 134 percent from Rs 26.20 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 61.35 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Steel Authority Of India Ltd. | The stock has risen 119 percent from Rs 66.65 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 146.25 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. | The stock has risen 113 percent from Rs 495.05 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 1053.70 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Prakash Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 102 percent from Rs 49.30 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 99.75 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. | The stock has risen 86 percent from Rs 568.75 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 1058.95 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
JSW Steel Ltd. | The stock has risen 85 percent from Rs 410.70 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 758.70 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Mukand Ltd. | The stock has risen 81 percent from Rs 66.25 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 119.75 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Tata Steel Ltd. | The stock has risen 76 percent from Rs 690.25 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 1216.55 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Usha Martin Ltd. | The stock has risen 75 percent from Rs 30.65 on February 10, 2020, to Rs 53.75 on May 10, 2021. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT analysis)
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: May 12, 2021 12:23 pm

