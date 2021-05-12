11 iron & steel companies share price up more than 75% in 3 months

Global commodity prices are skyrocketing and steel is no exception. India's NCDEX Steel future price has risen over 25 percent in the last three months. Meanwhile, stocks of 11 steel and iron companies have gained more than 75 percent in just the last three months. In fact, six of them have doubled investors' wealth. We studied only iron & steel sector companies with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)