ULIPs back in focus after debt mutual funds taxation; But do they make sense?

2/11

The debt funds offered under ULIP plans are likely to gain more investors’ attention. “There is no other alternative fixed-income option which will give similar superior risk-adjusted returns to the policyholder, with the additional benefit of tax”, says Arun Srinivasan, Head – Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Bank FDs come with penalty charges for premature withdrawals, although they’ve been in focus too, thanks to high prevailing interest rates. Here’s where ULIP debt funds retain a bit of the lustre. ULIP debt funds offer the flexibility to switch between funds and the added tax benefit make them a compelling buy to create long-term wealth adds Srinivasan.

Most insurance companies provide this facility of switching among the fund options for free of charge. “Matured investors can predict the market correctly to benefit from such switches” says Melvin Joseph, Managing Partner of Finvin Financial planners. However, Joseph cautions on the entry charge, policy administration charge, mortality charge etc which will reduce the return on investment from the ULIP funds.

Here, we compiled the list of medium to long duration ULIP debt funds from Morningstar.in. We further shortlisted the funds based on the 5-year rolling returns that were calculated from the last ten years’ NAV history. We selected only the funds offered for the plain vanilla life policies and excluded the funds pertaining to the pension and health policies. Also, only funds with track record of above 10-years were considered. These ULIP funds delivered similar returns to that of the debt mutual funds. The returns shown in the below slides were adjusted to fund management charges but not adjusted to other charges such as premium allocation, policy administration etc that ULIPs levy.