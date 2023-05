Investment held for the long term reduces not only volatility but also ensures higher consistent returns (see graph). In the above graph, average rolling returns of the short duration funds category for different timeframes were compared. So, debt funds can also be long-term wealth creators for those who want to build a fixed-income portfolio. Salaried investors can also consider investing in debt funds through SIP just like recurring deposits in the banks. To know more about MC30, click here . The charts below show the five-year SIP performance of all eight debt schemes part of the MC30 basket. Category average was calculated after excluding the schemes that were hit badly by distressed assets. Portfolio data was as of March 2023. Source: ACEMF and SBI.co.in