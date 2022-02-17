English
    Here are the top 10 stocks of ULIPs managed by LIC

    ULIPs accounted for less than a percent ( or Rs 24,775 crore) of LIC's overall assets under management as of March 2021

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    February 17, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    Intro
    Though LIC has been the dominant player in managing life, pension, annuity and group insurance products, it has miniscule exposure to Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs). According to regulatory body IRDAI’s Annual Report of 2020-21, LIC’s overall investment value (Assets Under Management) is Rs 34 lakh crore, of which ULIPs accounted for less than 1 per cent or Rs 24,775 crore (as of March 2021). LIC’s ULIP pie among life insurers was also miniscule, at just 5 per cent of the overall AUM of Rs 5.2 lakh crore (as of March 2021). The latest monthly factsheet of LIC's shows that there are 63 ULIP funds offered to policyholders. Their managed corpus as of December 31, 2021 was Rs. 23,034 crore. About Rs 14,400 crore was invested in equity assets. LIC has disclosed only the top 10 holdings for each ULIP portfolio. Here are the top stocks held by most LIC ULIP plans. Currently, there are 46 equity related ULIP funds offered by LIC. Data as of December 2021. Source: LIC website.
    ICICI 1
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock in their top 10 holdings: 40. ICICI Bank was the most preferred stock among the ULIP funds offered by LIC. Pure equity ULIP funds such as LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Growth, Jeevan Plus Growth, Market Plus Growth, Market Plus I Growth, Endowment Plus Growth, Money Plus Growth and Profit Plus Growth held the significant exposure to the stock.
    Infos2
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 36. Stock of the Infosys held by LIC ULIP funds include Endowment Plus Growth, Health plus fund, Money Plus I Secured, Profit Plus Balanced and Money Plus Growth.
    TCS2
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 34. Stock of the IT major is held by the funds include Profit Plus Balanced, Money Plus Balanced, Market Plus Growth, Jeevan Plus Growth, Future Plus Growth and LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Growth.
    Lnt
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 33. Future Plus Growth, New Endowment Plus Secured, New Endowment Plus Growth and Money Plus Secured were few ULIPs offered by LIC held the stock of L&T in December 2021.
    RIL 5
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 33. ULIP funds like Money Plus Balanced, Profit Plus Balanced, ChildFortune Plus Secured and Gratuity Plus Balanced held the stock of Reliance Industries.
    HDFC ltd6
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 31. Future Plus Growth, Profit Plus Secured, Future Plus Secured and Profit Plus Balanced were few LIC ULIPs held the stock in their portfolio.
    HDFC Bank6
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 25. ULIP funds such as Market Plus I Secured, LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Secured, LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Growth and LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Balanced held the stock of HDFC Bank.
    ITC8
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 20. Future Plus Income, Market Plus Growth, Money Plus Growth and Future Plus Income were few LIC ULIP funds held the stock of the ITC.
    HCL 9
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 17. Few LIC ULIP funds that had significant exposure in the portfolio in December include Market Plus Secured, Pension Plus Mixed, Gratuity Plus Income Fund, Market Plus I Secured and Health protection plus fund.
    Total number of LIC’s ULIP Funds that held the stock: 17. Stock of Tata steel was held by LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Balanced, LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Growth, New Endowment Plus Balanced and Future Plus Growth.
    Total number of LIC's ULIP Funds that held the stock: 17. Stock of Tata steel was held by LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Balanced, LICI ULIP(Nivesh Plus) & SIIP Growth, New Endowment Plus Balanced and Future Plus Growth.
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 09:35 am

