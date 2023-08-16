Are equities expensive? The most sold small-cap stocks by mutual funds

1/11

Small-caps have been the best-performing segment in Indian equity markets since the March 2020 lows triggered by COVID-19. For instance, returns of 51 percent of the stocks in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index more than doubled over the last three years ended August 11, 2023. Meanwhile, only about 45 percent of the stocks in the Nifty 100 index as well as Nifty Midcap 150 index delivered triple-digit returns and more during the period.

But experts sound caution. Markets appear to be near their all-time high levels. Aggressive fund flows and positive sentiments, some say, have pushed the valuations to above their fair values. Ravi Kumar T V, Founder, Gaining Ground Investment Services, advises retail investors to avoid investing in small-caps if their timeline is short-term. Investors should note that the market gets affected by short-term noise, he says.

What are mutual funds doing with their small-caps? Here are the most sold small-cap stocks by mutual funds in July. Fund managers exited as these stocks either got attained their target prices or turned unattractive due to weak prospects. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) are considered for compilation. Data as of July 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.