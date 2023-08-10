Manufacturing: The new hot stock picking ground for MFs. Here are their top midcap picks

1/14

Manufacturing sectors get the attention of the fund managers lately. Of the six schemes that invest predominantly in manufacturing sectors, four were launched in the last one year or so ago. Quant Manufacturing Fund is the latest entrant in the category. Experts believe that these funds will benefit from the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ drive and a wide choice of manufacturing industries across market caps offers many cyclical investment opportunities. According to Emkay Investment Managers Ltd, these sector is poised to grow at a brisk pace supported by favourable government policies, key beneficiaries of China+1, and the improving matrix within the players.

Sandeep Tandon, CIO & Founder, Quant Mutual Fund says, “India’s ambition of realizing the $26 trillion economy presents multi-decade investment opportunities and aims to benefit from the exciting milestones during India’s transformation into a global design and manufacturing export hub”.

These funds mainly invest in the sectors including automobiles, auto ancillary, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, capital goods, engineering, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, textiles, consumer durables, building materials, defense & aerospace, and industrials.

Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the four manufacturing funds (avoided duplication among passive funds). Midcap stocks that are held by maximum number of manufacturing funds with significant exposures are considered.