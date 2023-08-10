English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    Manufacturing: The new hot stock picking ground for MFs. Here are their top midcap picks

    Companies that belong to the ‘manufacturing’ sector are likely to benefit from the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ drive. Small wonder then that of the six schemes that invest predominantly in manufacturing sectors, four were launched in the last one year or so ago

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    August 10, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST
    Manufacturing sectors get the attention of the fund managers lately. Of the six schemes that invest predominantly in manufacturing sectors, four were launched in the last one year or so ago. Quant Manufacturing Fund is the latest entrant in the category. Experts believe that these funds will benefit from the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ drive and a wide choice of manufacturing industries across market caps offers many cyclical investment opportunities. According to Emkay Investment Managers Ltd, these sector is poised to grow at a brisk pace supported by favourable government policies, key beneficiaries of China+1, and the improving matrix within the players. Sandeep Tandon, CIO &amp; Founder, Quant Mutual Fund says, “India’s ambition of realizing the $26 trillion economy presents multi-decade investment opportunities and aims to benefit from the exciting milestones during India’s transformation into a global design and manufacturing export hub”. These funds mainly invest in the sectors including automobiles, auto ancillary, chemicals &amp; pharmaceuticals, capital goods, engineering, electrical &amp; electronics, food &amp; beverages, textiles, consumer durables, building materials, defense &amp; aerospace, and industrials. Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the four manufacturing funds (avoided duplication among passive funds). Midcap stocks that are held by maximum number of manufacturing funds with significant exposures are considered. Source: ACEMF. Data as of June 2023 and also July 2023.
    1/14
    Manufacturing sectors get the attention of the fund managers lately. Of the six schemes that invest predominantly in manufacturing sectors, four were launched in the last one year or so ago. Quant Manufacturing Fund is the latest entrant in the category. Experts believe that these funds will benefit from the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ drive and a wide choice of manufacturing industries across market caps offers many cyclical investment opportunities. According to Emkay Investment Managers Ltd, these sector is poised to grow at a brisk pace supported by favourable government policies, key beneficiaries of China+1, and the improving matrix within the players.
    Sandeep Tandon, CIO & Founder, Quant Mutual Fund says, “India’s ambition of realizing the $26 trillion economy presents multi-decade investment opportunities and aims to benefit from the exciting milestones during India’s transformation into a global design and manufacturing export hub”.
    These funds mainly invest in the sectors including automobiles, auto ancillary, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, capital goods, engineering, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, textiles, consumer durables, building materials, defense & aerospace, and industrials.
    Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the four manufacturing funds (avoided duplication among passive funds). Midcap stocks that are held by maximum number of manufacturing funds with significant exposures are considered. Source: ACEMF. Data as of June 2023 and also July 2023.
    AIA Engineering No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 4 Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing &amp; Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
    2/14
    AIA Engineering
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 4
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
    3/14
    Ashok Leyland
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 4
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund

    Also see: Top stocks that smart-beta funds rely on to max returns
    Bharat Forge No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3 Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund
    4/14
    Bharat Forge
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund
    5/14
    United Breweries
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund

    Also read: Here are 10 sectors on which mutual funds have gone big
    Kajaria Ceramics No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3 Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing &amp; Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Also read: Midcap darlings of conservative hybrid funds for long term growth
    6/14
    Kajaria Ceramics
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund

    Also read: Midcap darlings of conservative hybrid funds for long term growth
    Schaeffler India No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3 Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and ICICI Pru Manufacturing
    7/14
    Schaeffler India
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and ICICI Pru Manufacturing
    Cummins India No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3 Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund
    8/14
    Cummins India
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund
    -Solar Industries India No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3 Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Bank of India Manufacturing &amp; Infrastructure Fund Also read: 15 smallcap gems with major MF stakeholding
    9/14
    Solar Industries India
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 3
    Sample of manufacturing funds held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund

    Also read: 15 smallcap gems with major MF stakeholding
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2 Manufacturing funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Manufacturing and Bank of India Manufacturing &amp; Infrastructure Fund
    10/14
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2
    Manufacturing funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Manufacturing and Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
    11/14
    JK Cement
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2
    Manufacturing funds that held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and ICICI Pru Manufacturing

    Also read: Buy high, sell higher: Does momentum strategy work for Indian investors?
    Lupin No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2 Manufacturing funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Manufacturing and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund
    12/14
    Lupin
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2
    Manufacturing funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Manufacturing and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund
    Apollo Tyres No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2 Manufacturing funds that held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing &amp; Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
    13/14
    Apollo Tyres
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2
    Manufacturing funds that held the stock: Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
    14/14
    Supreme Industries
    No. of manufacturing funds held the stock: 2
    Manufacturing funds that held the stock: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund

    Also see: 13 midcap stocks that are most shunned by active mutual fund managers
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #midcap stocks held by mutual funds #Mutual Funds
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:54 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!