Midcap darlings of conservative hybrid funds for long term growth The nature of the conservative hybrid schemes nudges their fund managers to pick low-volatile stocks. However, adding midcap and smallcap stocks in the portfolio spices up the overall returns of the schemes.
July 31, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST
As the name suggests, conservative hybrid funds are meant for low-risk investors allocating majorly to debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpora get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of a kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low-volatile stocks. Despite their conservative nature, many fund managers go beyond largecap stocks and prefer holding mid and smallcap stocks in their portfolio. Adding midcap and smallcap stocks spices up the overall returns of the schemes. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the conservative hybrid mutual fund schemes. Data as of June 2023. Source: ACEMF.
Jubilant FoodWorks No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 6 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 109
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 93
Schaeffler India No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 106 Also see: 15 smallcaps that are hot favourites of mutual funds
Sona BLW Precision Forgings No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 112
Ashok Leyland No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 113 Also see: Smallcaps today, multibaggers tomorrow: Unique stocks that make it to MF hotlists
Bandhan Bank No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 47
Coforge No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 104
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 125 Also read: How has Nippon India Small Cap fund compensated risks with handsome returns?
Fortis Healthcare No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 75
United Breweries No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 90 Also read: 12 new midcap stocks that PMS fund managers picked lately. Do you own any? UNO Minda No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 96
Vinati Organics No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 38 Read here: Smallcap MFs outshine: Top schemes surge up to 12 times in 10 years
Discover the latest
business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!