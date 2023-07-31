Midcap darlings of conservative hybrid funds for long term growth

1/13 As the name suggests, conservative hybrid funds are meant for low-risk investors allocating majorly to debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpora get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of a kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low-volatile stocks. Despite their conservative nature, many fund managers go beyond largecap stocks and prefer holding mid and smallcap stocks in their portfolio. Adding midcap and smallcap stocks spices up the overall returns of the schemes. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the most popular midcap stocks among the conservative hybrid mutual fund schemes. Data as of June 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/13 Jubilant FoodWorks

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 6

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 109

3/13 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 93

4/13 Schaeffler India

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 106



No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4
No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 106

5/13 Sona BLW Precision Forgings

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 112

6/13 Ashok Leyland

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 113



No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 113

7/13 Bandhan Bank

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 47

8/13 Coforge

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 104

9/13 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 125



No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 125

10/13 Fortis Healthcare

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 75

11/13 United Breweries

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 90

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 90

12/13 UNO Minda

No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3

No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 96