    Midcap darlings of conservative hybrid funds for long term growth

    The nature of the conservative hybrid schemes nudges their fund managers to pick low-volatile stocks. However, adding midcap and smallcap stocks in the portfolio spices up the overall returns of the schemes.

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    July 31, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST
    As the name suggests, conservative hybrid funds are meant for low-risk investors allocating majorly into debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpuses get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low volatile stocks. Despite their conservative nature, many fund managers go beyond the largecap stocks and prefer holding mid and smallcap stocks in their portfolio. Adding midcap and smallcap stocks spices up the overall returns of the schemes. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are most popular midcap stocks among the conservative hybrid mutual fund schemes. Data as of June 2023. Source: ACEMF.
    Jubilant FoodWorks No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 6 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 109
    Jubilant FoodWorks
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 6
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 109
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 93
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 93
    Schaeffler India
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 106

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 112
    Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 4
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 112
    Ashok Leyland
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 113

    Bandhan Bank No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 47
    Bandhan Bank
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 47
    Coforge No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 104
    Coforge
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 104
    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 125

    Fortis Healthcare No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 75
    Fortis Healthcare
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 75
    United Breweries No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 90
    United Breweries
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 90
    UNO Minda No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 96
    UNO Minda
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 96
    Vinati Organics No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3 No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 38
    Vinati Organics
    No. of conservative hybrid funds that hold the stock: 3
    No. of actively managed MF that hold the stock: 38

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #Mutual Funds
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 07:07 am

