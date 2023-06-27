Multibagger country: These top smallcap funds grew up to 12 times in 10 years Smallcap funds outperformed largecap and midcap funds with huge margin in the last 10 years. They have a potential to generate relatively higher return if they are held long term. But they are more volatile than other equity funds as many small-cap holdings can suffer from illiquidity in falling markets.
Smallcap funds have delivered handsomely for the patient investor. These schemes delivered a compounded annualised return (CAGR) of 21 percent over the last 10 years, while midcap funds and largecap funds clocked 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nifty 500 TRI gave returns of 15 percent during the period. This has attracted more inflows too. Per AMFI data, smallcap equity funds got the highest net-flows among the equity funds categories of about Rs 25,800 crore over the last one year.
Smallcap funds tend to generate better returns than midcaps and largecaps during an economic recovery, but could underperform in uncertain times. However, smallcap funds have the potential to generate relatively higher returns if they are held long-term. Here are the top smallcap funds that multiplied investors' lump-sum investments up to 12 times over 10 years. Note that past performance is not indicative of future results. (Source: ACEMF).
Nippon India Small Cap Fund Fund managers: Samir Rachh and Tejas Sheth Last 10 year return (CAGR): 27.8%
SBI Small Cap Fund Fund manager: R. Srinivasan Last 10 year return (CAGR): 26.1%
DSP Small Cap Fund Fund managers: Vinit Sambre, Resham Jain, Abhishek Ghosh and Jay Kothari Last 10 year return (CAGR): 24%
Kotak Small Cap Fund Fund manager: Pankaj Tibrewal Last 10 year return (CAGR): 21.5%
Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund Fund managers: R. Janakiraman, Akhil Kalluri and Sandeep Manam Last 10 year return (CAGR): 21%
Sundaram Small Cap Fund Fund managers: Ravi Gopalakrishnan and Rohit Seksaria Last 10 year return (CAGR): 20.2%
HDFC Small Cap Fund Fund managers: Chirag Setalvad Last 10 year return (CAGR): 20%

Axis Small Cap Fund Fund managers: Shreyash Devalkar and Vinayak Jayanath Return from date of inception of Nov 29, 2013 (CAGR): 22.7%