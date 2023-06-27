Multibagger country: These top smallcap funds grew up to 12 times in 10 years

1/10

Smallcap funds have delivered handsomely for the patient investor. These schemes delivered a compounded annualised return (CAGR) of 21 percent over the last 10 years, while midcap funds and largecap funds clocked 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nifty 500 TRI gave returns of 15 percent during the period. This has attracted more inflows too. Per AMFI data, smallcap equity funds got the highest net-flows among the equity funds categories of about Rs 25,800 crore over the last one year.