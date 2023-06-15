Cautious ahead of markets nearing lifetime highs? Top largecap stocks exited by mutual funds

1/12 Domestic barometer indices have been on uptrend over the last two months and they are just 1-2 percent away now from their lifetime highs. Experts attribute the rise to the FIIs buying, favorable macros and earnings. Taking a cautious approach, active mutual fund managers trimmed their equity holdings. Here is the list of top 10 largecap stocks that active mutual fund schemes (net) sold the most over the last two months. Values are as on May 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/12 Wipro

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 17

Total number of schemes that held the stock as on May 31, 2023: 48

3/12 Tata Steel

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 16

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 144

4/12 Cipla

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 15

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 148

5/12 Ambuja Cements

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 14

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 88



Also see: 12 new midcap stocks that PMS fund managers picked in May. Do you own any?

6/12 Maruti Suzuki India

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 14

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 244

7/12 Hindalco Industries

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 13

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 168

8/12 Kotak Mahindra Bank

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 12

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 183

9/12 UPL

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 12

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 39



Also read: Over 1,200% returns in 2 years, but not over yet: MF still hold these multibagger smallcap stocks

10/12 Avenue Supermarts

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 101

11/12 HCL Technologies

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 180