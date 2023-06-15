English
    Cautious ahead of markets nearing lifetime highs? Top largecap stocks exited by mutual funds

    In light of the current market condition, taking a cautious approach, mutual funds trimmed their equity holdings

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    June 15, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST
    Domestic barometer indices have been on uptrend over the last two months and they are just 1-2 percent away now from their lifetime highs. Experts attribute the rise to the FIIs buying, favorable macros and earnings. Taking a cautious approach, active mutual fund managers trimmed their equity holdings. Here is the list of top 10 largecap stocks that active mutual fund schemes (net) sold the most over the last two months. Values are as on May 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
    Wipro Number of schemes that exited the stock: 17 Total number of schemes that held the stock as on May 31, 2023: 48
    Wipro
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 17
    Total number of schemes that held the stock as on May 31, 2023: 48
    Tata Steel Number of schemes that exited the stock: 16 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 144
    Tata Steel
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 16
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 144
    Cipla Number of schemes that exited the stock: 15 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 148
    Cipla
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 15
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 148
    Ambuja Cements Number of schemes that exited the stock: 14 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 88
    Ambuja Cements
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 14
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 88

    Maruti Suzuki India Number of schemes that exited the stock: 14 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 244
    Maruti Suzuki India
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 14
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 244
    Hindalco Industries Number of schemes that exited the stock: 13 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 168
    Hindalco Industries
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 13
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 168
    Kotak Mahindra Bank Number of schemes that exited the stock: 12 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 183
    Kotak Mahindra Bank
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 12
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 183
    UPL
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 12
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 39

    Avenue Supermarts Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 101
    Avenue Supermarts
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 101
    HCL Technologies Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11 Total number of schemes that held the stock: 180
    HCL Technologies
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 180
    State Bank Of India
    Number of schemes that exited the stock: 11
    Total number of schemes that held the stock: 343

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 06:35 am