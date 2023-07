1/13

Prudent stock selection plays a key role in your mutual fund scheme’s outperformance. But this is more important in mid- and small- cap schemes that scrape the bottom of the barrel. Here we list out the small-cap and micro-cap stocks that are held by only one small-cap fund and not held by any other actively managed funds in the mutual fund industry, as per the latest data. Note, some of these stocks were held by multiple AMCs in the past. Only the 12 largest small-cap schemes have been accounted for, in this study. Portfolio data as of June 30, 2023. Source: ACEMF.