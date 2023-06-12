12 fresh midcap stocks that PMS fund managers picked in May. Do you own any?

1/13 Indian equity markets have been on a roller-coaster ride over the last two years. The volatility in the market provided active fund managers an opportunity to take positions in beaten-down stocks. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in May 2023. Total number of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 321. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of May 31, 2023

2/13 AU Small Finance Bank

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 30

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 49

3/13 Polycab India

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 31

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 76

4/13 Syngene International

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 20

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 63

5/13 Bharat Heavy Electricals

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 12

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 39



6/13 Persistent Systems

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 25

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 114

7/13 IDFC First Bank

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 22

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 25

8/13 Mphasis

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 15

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 87

9/13 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 9

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 49

10/13 Godrej Properties

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 22

11/13 Federal Bank

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 31

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 126

12/13 Astral

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 22

Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 66