English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    12 fresh midcap stocks that PMS fund managers picked in May. Do you own any?

    Volatility in the market provided PMS managers an opportunity to take fresh position in the beaten down midcap stocks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    June 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    Indian equity markets have been on a roller-coaster ride over the last two years. The volatility in the market provided active fund managers an opportunity to take positions in beaten-down stocks. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in May 2023. Total number of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 321. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of May 31, 2023
    1/13
    Indian equity markets have been on a roller-coaster ride over the last two years. The volatility in the market provided active fund managers an opportunity to take positions in beaten-down stocks. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in May 2023. Total number of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 321. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of May 31, 2023
    AU Small Finance Bank No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 30 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 49
    2/13
    AU Small Finance Bank
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 30
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 49
    Polycab India No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 31 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 76
    3/13
    Polycab India
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 31
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 76
    Syngene International No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 20 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 63
    4/13
    Syngene International
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 20
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 63
    5/13
    Bharat Heavy Electricals
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 12
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 39

    Also see: Over 1,200% returns in 2 years, but not over yet: MF still hold these multibagger smallcap stocks
    Persistent Systems No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 25 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 114
    6/13
    Persistent Systems
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 25
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 114
    IDFC First Bank No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 22 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 25
    7/13
    IDFC First Bank
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 22
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 25
    Mphasis No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 15 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 87 Also read: Despite correction, these mid- &amp; small-cap technology stocks got picked by mutual funds
    8/13
    Mphasis
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 15
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 87
    Also read: Despite correction, these mid- & small-cap technology stocks got picked by mutual funds
    Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 9 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 49
    9/13
    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 9
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 49
    Godrej Properties No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 22
    10/13
    Godrej Properties
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 22
    Federal Bank No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 31 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 126
    11/13
    Federal Bank
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 31
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 126
    Astral No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 22 Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 66
    12/13
    Astral
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 22
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 66
    13/13
    Schaeffler India
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    Total no. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 16
    Total no. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 109

    Also see: Market CAP below Rs 200 crore, but these nanocap multibaggers remain PMS darlings
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #midcap stocks held by PMS #mutual fund #newly added midcap stocks by PMS #Portfolio Management Services
    first published: Jun 12, 2023 10:06 am