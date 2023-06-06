MF multibagger smallcap stocks: Returns of over 1,200% in 2 years, and more to come Active fund managers continue to hold these multibagger smallcap stocks in their portfolios even though they have already delivered huge returns over the last two years. That’s because fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns.
June 06, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
The last two years have seen domestic equity markets go on a roller-coaster ride. The volatility provided active fund managers opportunities to take positions in beaten-down stocks. Many of the stocks in their portfolios turned multi-baggers and have yielded handsome returns. Here’s a look at the multibagger small-cap stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even after enjoying handsome returns over the last two years. Fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns. Source: ACEMF. Portfolio data as on April 30, 2023.
Rama Steel Tubes Return over the last two years: (From May 31, 2021 to May 31, 2023): 1,200% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 1 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Quant Value
Titagarh Rail Systems Return over the last two years: 527% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 5 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Balanced Advantage and HDFC Equity Savings Fund
TD Power Systems Return over the last two years: 430% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 16 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: ICICI Pru Infrastructure and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
Apar Industries Return over the last two years: 420% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 15 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Edelweiss Small Cap and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund
Power Mech Projects Return over the last two years: 419% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 4 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Small Cap Fund
Elecon Engineering Company Return over the last two years: 349% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Multi Cap Fund
Safari Industries (India) Return over the last two years: 344% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 23 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Sundaram Small Cap and Union Small Cap Fund
Raymond Return over the last two years: 325% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 2 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Nippon India Small Cap Fund
Rail Vikas Nigam Return over the last two years: 307% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 4 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform
Tejas Networks Return over the last two years: 304% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Edelweiss Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap Fund Triveni Turbine Return over the last two years: 294% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 22 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI Small Cap and Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Return over the last two years: 285% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI PSU and HSBC Infrastructure Fund
Rajratan Global Wire Return over the last two years: 278% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 2 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI Small Cap Fund
Voltamp Transformers Return over the last two years: 250% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 14 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: DSP Small Cap and Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
Gokaldas Exports Return over the last two years: 241% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 20 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HSBC Small Cap and Quant Active Fund