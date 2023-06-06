English
    MF multibagger smallcap stocks: Returns of over 1,200% in 2 years, and more to come

    Active fund managers continue to hold these multibagger smallcap stocks in their portfolios even though they have already delivered huge returns over the last two years. That’s because fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns.

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    June 06, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    The last two years have seen domestic equity markets go on a roller-coaster ride. The volatility provided active fund managers opportunities to take positions in beaten-down stocks. Many of the stocks in their portfolios turned multi-baggers and have yielded handsome returns. Here’s a look at the multibagger small-cap stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even after enjoying handsome returns over the last two years. Fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns. Source: ACEMF. Portfolio data as on April 30, 2023.
    Here's a look at the multibagger small-cap stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even after enjoying handsome returns over the last two years. Fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns.

Source: ACEMF. Portfolio data as on April 30, 2023.
    Here’s a look at the multibagger small-cap stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even after enjoying handsome returns over the last two years. Fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns.
    Source: ACEMF. Portfolio data as on April 30, 2023.
    Rama Steel Tubes Return over the last two years: (From May 31, 2021 to May 31, 2023): 1,200% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 1 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Quant Value
    Rama Steel Tubes
    Return over the last two years: (From May 31, 2021 to May 31, 2023): 1,200%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 1
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Quant Value
    Titagarh Rail Systems Return over the last two years: 527% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 5 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Balanced Advantage and HDFC Equity Savings Fund
    Titagarh Rail Systems
    Return over the last two years: 527%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 5
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Balanced Advantage and HDFC Equity Savings Fund
    TD Power Systems Return over the last two years: 430% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 16 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: ICICI Pru Infrastructure and Nippon India Power &amp; Infra Fund
    TD Power Systems
    Return over the last two years: 430%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 16
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: ICICI Pru Infrastructure and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
    Apar Industries Return over the last two years: 420% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 15 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Edelweiss Small Cap and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund
    Apar Industries
    Return over the last two years: 420%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 15
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Edelweiss Small Cap and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund
    Power Mech Projects
    Return over the last two years: 419%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 4 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Small Cap Fund

    Elecon Engineering Company Return over the last two years: 349% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Multi Cap Fund
    Elecon Engineering Company
    Return over the last two years: 349%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HDFC Multi Cap Fund
    Safari Industries (India) Return over the last two years: 344% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 23 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Sundaram Small Cap and Union Small Cap Fund
    Safari Industries (India)
    Return over the last two years: 344%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 23
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Sundaram Small Cap and Union Small Cap Fund
    Raymond Return over the last two years: 325% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 2 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Nippon India Small Cap Fund
    Raymond
    Return over the last two years: 325%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 2
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Nippon India Small Cap Fund
    Rail Vikas Nigam Return over the last two years: 307% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 4 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Kotak Infra &amp; Eco Reform
    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Return over the last two years: 307%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform
    Tejas Networks
    Return over the last two years: 304%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: Edelweiss Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap Fund

    Triveni Turbine Return over the last two years: 294% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 22 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI Small Cap and Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
    Triveni Turbine
    Return over the last two years: 294%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 22
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI Small Cap and Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Return over the last two years: 285% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI PSU and HSBC Infrastructure Fund
    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
    Return over the last two years: 285%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 3
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI PSU and HSBC Infrastructure Fund
    Rajratan Global Wire Return over the last two years: 278% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 2 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI Small Cap Fund
    Rajratan Global Wire
    Return over the last two years: 278%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 2
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: SBI Small Cap Fund
    Voltamp Transformers Return over the last two years: 250% No. of schemes that hold the stock: 14 Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: DSP Small Cap and Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
    Voltamp Transformers
    Return over the last two years: 250%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 14
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: DSP Small Cap and Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
    Gokaldas Exports
    Return over the last two years: 241%
    No. of schemes that hold the stock: 20
    Sample of schemes that hold the stock long-term: HSBC Small Cap and Quant Active Fund

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 11:02 am