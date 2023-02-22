English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    14 new midcap stocks picked up by PMS managers in January, despite correction

    Correction in the midcap space provided an opportunity to take fresh position in the beaten down stocks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    February 22, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST
    The year 2022 was tough for midcap stocks. While the Nifty 50 TRI gained 5.7% the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI went up just 3.9% in 2022. Many quality midcap stocks corrected sharply. But in adversity, lies an opportunity. At least for fund manager, who go bottom fishing. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in January 2023. Total no. of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 313. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of January 31, 2023.
    1/15
    The year 2022 was tough for midcap stocks. While the Nifty 50 TRI gained 5.7% the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI went up just 3.9% in 2022. Many quality midcap stocks corrected sharply. But in adversity, lies an opportunity. At least for fund manager, who go bottom fishing. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in January 2023. Total no. of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 313. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of January 31, 2023.
    Cummins India No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 122
    2/15
    Cummins India
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 122
    Jubilant Foodworks No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 17 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 113
    3/15
    Jubilant Foodworks
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 17
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 113
    APL Apollo Tubes No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 53
    4/15
    APL Apollo Tubes
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 53
    Federal Bank No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 9 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 121
    5/15
    Federal Bank
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 9
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 121
    Tube Investments of India No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 24 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 55
    6/15
    Tube Investments of India
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 24
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 55
    L&T Technology Services No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 20 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 38
    7/15
    L&T Technology Services
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 20
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 38
    Polycab India No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 78
    8/15
    Polycab India
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 78
    AU Small Finance Bank No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 25 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 52
    9/15
    AU Small Finance Bank
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 25
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 52
    IDFC First Bank No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 21 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19
    10/15
    IDFC First Bank
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 21
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19
    Timken India No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 16 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 60
    11/15
    Timken India
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 16
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 60
    Phoenix Mills No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 14 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 90
    12/15
    Phoenix Mills
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 14
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 90
    Oberoi Realty No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 12 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 65
    13/15
    Oberoi Realty
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 12
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 65
    Colgate-Palmolive (India) No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 11 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19
    14/15
    Colgate-Palmolive (India)
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 11
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19
    Laurus Labs No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 5 No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 30 No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 30
    15/15
    Laurus Labs
    No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 5
    No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 30
    No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 30
    Calculate Income Tax for FY 22-23 Calculate Income Tax for FY 22-23 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #midcap stocks bought by PMS #Mutual Funds #PMS #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 07:40 am