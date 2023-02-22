14 new midcap stocks picked up by PMS managers in January, despite correction

1/15 The year 2022 was tough for midcap stocks. While the Nifty 50 TRI gained 5.7% the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI went up just 3.9% in 2022. Many quality midcap stocks corrected sharply. But in adversity, lies an opportunity. At least for fund manager, who go bottom fishing. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in January 2023. Total no. of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 313. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of January 31, 2023.

2/15 Cummins India

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 122

3/15 Jubilant Foodworks

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 17

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 113

4/15 APL Apollo Tubes

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 53

5/15 Federal Bank

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 9

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 121

6/15 Tube Investments of India

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 24

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 55

7/15 L&T Technology Services

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 20

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 38

8/15 Polycab India

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 78

9/15 AU Small Finance Bank

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 25

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 52

10/15 IDFC First Bank

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 21

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19

11/15 Timken India

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 16

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 60

12/15 Phoenix Mills

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 14

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 90

13/15 Oberoi Realty

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 12

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 65

14/15 Colgate-Palmolive (India)

No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 11

No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19