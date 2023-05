1/16 Mutual funds have been a preferred destination for investors wanting to build a corpus for their long-term goals like retirement and children’s future. Falling under the solution-oriented category, there are 11 schemes designed to offer children’s plans with various options, across equity and debt portfolios. They are open-ended schemes with a lock-in period of at least five years or till the child attains the age of majority (whichever is earlier). The compulsory lock-in helps create a corpus for the long haul. Within the category, ten schemes are equity-related funds investing in equities in the range of 20 percent to 98 percent. Here is the list of top small-cap stocks held by these schemes. They are mostly held for the long term. Portfolio data was as of March 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/16 Gokaldas Exports

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment and LIC MF Children's Gift Fund

3/16 Carborundum Universal

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: UTI CCF- Investment and HDFC Children's Gift Fund

4/16 Aether Industries

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 3

Sample of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment and Aditya Birla SL Bal Bhavishya Yojna

5/16 MTAR Technologies

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 3

Sample of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: Axis Children's Gift Fund-Compulsory Lock-in and UTI CCF- Investment Plan

Also see: 14 new midcap stocks picked up by PMS managers, lately

6/16 Aster DM Healthcare

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: HDFC Children's Gift and Aditya Birla SL Bal Bhavishya Yojna

7/16 Archean Chemical Industries

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment and SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Savings Plan

8/16 Dodla Dairy

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment and SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Savings Plan

9/16 Ajanta Pharma

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: UTI CCF- Investment and UTI CCF - Savings Plan

10/16 Karur Vysya Bank

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment and Tata Young Citizen Fund

11/16 CESC

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: UTI CCF- Investment and UTI CCF - Savings Plan

12/16 PVR Inox

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment and ICICI Pru Child Care Fund-Gift Plan

13/16 Can Fin Homes

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: UTI CCF- Investment and UTI CCF - Savings Plan

Also read: Market CAP below Rs 200 crore, but these nanocap multibaggers remain PMS darlings

14/16 Firstsource Solutions

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: UTI CCF- Investment and UTI CCF - Savings Plan

15/16 Jamna Auto Industries

Number of children-oriented funds that hold the stock: 2

Children-oriented funds that hold the stock: UTI CCF- Investment and UTI CCF - Savings Plan