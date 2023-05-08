English
    Roaring multi-asset mutual funds bet on these midcap stocks. Do you own any?

    Besides debt, commodities, and REITs & InvITs, multi-asset allocation mutual funds mainly invest in equities from different market capitalisation categories. They held about 13 percent of their equity portion in midcap stocks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    May 08, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAFs) have been on a roll lately. A category of hybrid mutual funds (MF), MAFs topped the charts delivering a category average return of 9.5 percent in the last one-year, while aggressive hybrid funds and balanced advantage funds (BAF) clocked 8.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.
    Aggressive hybrid funds are those that invest maximum 65-80 percent in equities and the rest in debt while Balanced advantage funds can change their debt-equity mix per market conditions.
    MAFs allocate their corpus across equity, debt, commodities (ETFs of gold and silver), and units of real estate investment trusts (REIT) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT). The allocation towards gold (about 10 percent of the assets) has helped MAFs deliver better returns than other hybrid fund categories over the last one year.
    MAFs also pick equities from different market capitalization. As per the latest date, they held about 13 percent of their equity portion in midcap stocks.
    Here are the top midcap stocks held by these funds. The portfolio data is as of March 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
    Federal Bank Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 5. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    Federal Bank
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 5.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    Gland Pharma Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 4. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Axis Multi-Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    Gland Pharma
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 4.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Axis Multi-Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    Ashok Leyland
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 4.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Asset Allocation Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    The Indian Hotels Company Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 4. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    The Indian Hotels Company
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 4.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Tata Multi-Asset Opportunities Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    Also see: Market CAP below Rs 200 crore, but these nanocap multibaggers remain PMS darlings
    AIA Engineering Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    AIA Engineering
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund
    Lupin Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Asset Allocation Fund
    Lupin
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Asset Allocation Fund
    TVS Motor Company
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: UTI Multi-Asset Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Axis Multi-Asset Allocation Fund and UTI Multi-Asset Fund Also read: Here are the multibagger microcap stocks held by PMS managers. Do you own any?
    Bharat Forge Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Tata Multi-Asset Opportunities Fund and HDFC Multi-Asset Fund
    Bharat Forge
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Tata Multi-Asset Opportunities Fund and HDFC Multi-Asset Fund
    Biocon Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3. Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    Biocon
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
    Number of MAFs that hold the stock: 3.
    Sample of MAFs that hold the stock: Motilal Oswal Multi-Asset Fund and ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund
    Also read: Diamonds in the dust: Favourite midcap stocks of MF and PMS that hit 52-week low
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #midcap stocks held by multi asset mutual funds #midcap stocks held by mutual funds #Multi-asset funds #Mutual Funds
    first published: May 8, 2023 07:49 am