Roaring multi-asset mutual funds bet on these midcap stocks. Do you own any?

Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAFs) have been on a roll lately. A category of hybrid mutual funds (MF), MAFs topped the charts delivering a category average return of 9.5 percent in the last one-year, while aggressive hybrid funds and balanced advantage funds (BAF) clocked 8.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Aggressive hybrid funds are those that invest maximum 65-80 percent in equities and the rest in debt while Balanced advantage funds can change their debt-equity mix per market conditions.

MAFs allocate their corpus across equity, debt, commodities (ETFs of gold and silver), and units of real estate investment trusts (REIT) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT). The allocation towards gold (about 10 percent of the assets) has helped MAFs deliver better returns than other hybrid fund categories over the last one year.

MAFs also pick equities from different market capitalization. As per the latest date, they held about 13 percent of their equity portion in midcap stocks.

Here are the top midcap stocks held by these funds. The portfolio data is as of March 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.