Diamonds in the dust: Favourite midcap stocks of MF and PMS that hit 52-week low

1/16 Domestic equity markets have been on correction mode year-to-dated March 20, 2023. Key factors driven the markets includes FII led sell-off, resurgent geopolitical tensions and valuation concerns. Markets saw a broad based decline across most major segments. For instance, Nifty 50 TRI fell 6% while Nifty midcap 150 TRI and Nifty smallcap 250 TRI corrected 5% and 7% respectively, YTD. As far as the midcap universe is concerned, 26 stocks (out of 150 as defined by the market body AMFI) hit their 52-week low in the last one week. Correction provides buying opportunity in the beaten down quality stocks. Here are the midcap stocks held by the larger number of mutual funds as well as PMS strategies hit their 52-week low over the last one week. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. BSE price data as of March 20, 2023.

Source: ACEMF and Finalyca – PMSBazaar.

2/16 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 278.1

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 281.2

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 120

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 18

3/16 Jubilant FoodWorks

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 412.2

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 435.1

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 110

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 19

4/16 Gland Pharma

52-week low price as of 13-Mar-2023: Rs 1130.4

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1163.8

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 97

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 14

5/16 Max Financial Services

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 611.3

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 616.3

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 93

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 14

6/16 Mphasis

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1812.0

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1824.4

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 92

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 16

7/16 Ipca Laboratories

52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 768.0

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 780.9

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 85

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 7

8/16 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 209.5

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 215.6

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 67

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8

9/16 Bata India

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1380.9

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1399.1

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 60

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8

10/16 Emami

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 341.0

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 343.4

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 59

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 4

11/16 Atul

52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 6750.0

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 6990.6

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 47

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 10

12/16 Vinati Organics

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1710.0

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1725.0

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 44

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 7

13/16 Bandhan Bank

52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 197.8

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 201.5

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 42

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 5

14/16 Muthoot Finance

52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 911.4

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 945.4

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 42

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 17

15/16 Biocon

52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 199.0

Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 201.8

No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 35

No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 5