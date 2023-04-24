M-cap below Rs 200 crore: PMS love to hold these Nanocap multibagger stocks

1/12 Nano-cap companies are publicly traded companies with smallest market capitalisation. Though there is no standard classification for the nano-cap stocks in India, Investopedia defines Nano-cap companies those have market caps below $50 million (Approximately below Rs 400 crore). They are high risky bets as their business are mostly in the nascent stage. They are under researched companies and the availability of public information of their businesses is also limited. Nanocap stocks that are picked with care and backed by good research can be a potential multibaggers. Here is the list of Nano Market capitalization stocks with the M-CAP of below Rs 200 crore held by Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Stocks that are held by different PMS with notable allocation are shortlisted. Portfolio data was as on March 31, 2023. Price shown below was as of April 21, 2023. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. These stocks are not meant for recommendations and highlighted for information purpose only.

2/12 Bluechip Tex Industries

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 25 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 131

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value

Current Market value: Rs 1.6 crore

3/12 Modulex Construction Technologies

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 35 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 9.8

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio

Current Market value: Rs 0.4 crore

4/12 T & I Global

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 49 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 99

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value

Current Market value: Rs 2.9 crore

5/12 Gujarat Intrux

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 50 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 150

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value

Current Market value: Rs 1.2 crore

6/12 Clara Industries

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 58 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 229

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio

Current Market value: Rs 0.7 crore

7/12 Shervani Industrial Syndicate

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 96 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 375

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value

Current Market value: Rs 2.4 crore

8/12 Valiant Communications

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 100 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 152

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - Super 30 Dynamic

Current Market value: Rs 0.2 crore

9/12 Magna Electro Castings

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 118 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 312

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Fort Capital - Value

Current Market value: NA

10/12 Intense Technologies

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 134 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 62

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Globe Capital Market - Value

Current Market value: Rs 0.6 crore

11/12 Shiva Texyarn

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 156 crore

Latest traded price: Rs 124.5

No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1

PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy

Current Market value: Rs 3.3 crore