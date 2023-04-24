English
    M-cap below Rs 200 crore: PMS love to hold these Nanocap multibagger stocks

    Nanocap stocks are very risky bets. They are potential multibaggers if they are picked with care and backed by good research

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    April 24, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
    Nano-cap companies are publicly traded companies with smallest market capitalisation. Though there is no standard classification for the nano-cap stocks in India, Investopedia defines Nano-cap companies those have market caps below $50 million (Approximately below Rs 400 crore). They are high risky bets as their business are mostly in the nascent stage. They are under researched companies and the availability of public information of their businesses is also limited. Nanocap stocks that are picked with care and backed by good research can be a potential multibaggers. Here is the list of Nano Market capitalization stocks with the M-CAP of below Rs 200 crore held by Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Stocks that are held by different PMS with notable allocation are shortlisted. Portfolio data was as on March 31, 2023. Price shown below was as of April 21, 2023. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. These stocks are not meant for recommendations and highlighted for information purpose only.
    Bluechip Tex Industries Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 25 crore Latest traded price: Rs 131 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value Current Market value: Rs 1.6 crore
    Bluechip Tex Industries
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 25 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 131
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
    Current Market value: Rs 1.6 crore
    Modulex Construction Technologies Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 35 crore Latest traded price: Rs 9.8 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio Current Market value: Rs 0.4 crore
    Modulex Construction Technologies
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 35 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 9.8
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio
    Current Market value: Rs 0.4 crore
    T &amp; I Global Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 49 crore Latest traded price: Rs 99 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value Current Market value: Rs 2.9 crore
    T & I Global
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 49 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 99
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
    Current Market value: Rs 2.9 crore
    Gujarat Intrux Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 50 crore Latest traded price: Rs 150 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value Current Market value: Rs 1.2 crore
    Gujarat Intrux
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 50 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 150
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
    Current Market value: Rs 1.2 crore
    Clara Industries Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 58 crore Latest traded price: Rs 229 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio Current Market value: Rs 0.7 crore
    Clara Industries
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 58 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 229
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio
    Current Market value: Rs 0.7 crore
    Shervani Industrial Syndicate Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 96 crore Latest traded price: Rs 375 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value Current Market value: Rs 2.4 crore
    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 96 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 375
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
    Current Market value: Rs 2.4 crore
    Valiant Communications Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 100 crore Latest traded price: Rs 152 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - Super 30 Dynamic Current Market value: Rs 0.2 crore
    Valiant Communications
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 100 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 152
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - Super 30 Dynamic
    Current Market value: Rs 0.2 crore
    Magna Electro Castings Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 118 crore Latest traded price: Rs 312 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Fort Capital - Value Current Market value: NA
    Magna Electro Castings
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 118 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 312
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Fort Capital - Value
    Current Market value: NA
    Intense Technologies Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 134 crore Latest traded price: Rs 62 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Globe Capital Market - Value Current Market value: Rs 0.6 crore
    Intense Technologies
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 134 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 62
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Globe Capital Market - Value
    Current Market value: Rs 0.6 crore
    Shiva Texyarn Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 156 crore Latest traded price: Rs 124.5 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy Current Market value: Rs 3.3 crore
    Shiva Texyarn
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 156 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 124.5
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy
    Current Market value: Rs 3.3 crore
    Mitsu Chem Plast Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 176 crore Latest traded price: Rs 190 No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1 PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations &amp; Technology Fund Current Market value: Rs 6.4 crore
    Mitsu Chem Plast
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 176 crore
    Latest traded price: Rs 190
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
    PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology Fund
    Current Market value: Rs 6.4 crore
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 07:30 am