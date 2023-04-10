English
    14 mid-cap stocks held by mutual funds yet to unlock their potential. Do you own any?

    Fund managers are holding these lethargic stocks in their portfolio believing that these businesses will play out well in the future

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    April 10, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST
    Fund managers apply various metrics while selecting the stocks. Though, identifying the right entry point has been a challenging task for everyone. Many such cherry picked stocks may not perform as expected and take longer to produce better results. Fund managers continue holding these stocks in their portfolio believing that these businesses may play out well in the future. Here are the midcap stocks held by mutual funds that have delivered negative return or almost no return over the last two years. They traded on a narrow range most of the time over the last two years. Only the stocks’ price movement was considered for the compilation (as per BSEIndia). Period considered was between 31-March-2021 and 31-March-2023. Portfolio data was as of February 28, 2023. Data source: ACEMF.
    Syngene International No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 60 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Mirae Asset Focused, IDBI Healthcare and Edelweiss Mid Cap
    Syngene International
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 60
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Mirae Asset Focused, IDBI Healthcare and Edelweiss Mid Cap
    Colgate-Palmolive (India) No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 18 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: DSP Quant, Templeton India Equity Income and IDBI Dividend Yield
    Colgate-Palmolive (India)
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 18
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: DSP Quant, Templeton India Equity Income and IDBI Dividend Yield
    Petronet LNG No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 11 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Kotak Flexicap, DSP Natural Res &amp; New Energy and HDFC Housing Opp
    Petronet LNG
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 11
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Kotak Flexicap, DSP Natural Res & New Energy and HDFC Housing Opp
    MRF No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 12 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Equity Hybrid, Kotak Emerging Equity and Tata Young Citizen Fund
    MRF
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 12
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Equity Hybrid, Kotak Emerging Equity and Tata Young Citizen Fund
    Bayer CropScience No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 24 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL MNC, Nippon India Growth and UTI MNC
    Bayer CropScience
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 24
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL MNC, Nippon India Growth and UTI MNC
    Gillette India No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 9 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL MNC, UTI MNC and Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96
    Gillette India
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 9
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL MNC, UTI MNC and Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96
    AU Small Finance Bank No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 50 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Nippon India Growth, Kotak ESG Opportunities and Motilal Oswal Midcap
    AU Small Finance Bank
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 50
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Nippon India Growth, Kotak ESG Opportunities and Motilal Oswal Midcap
    Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 26 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Magnum Global, Aditya Birla SL MNC and ICICI Pru FMCG
    Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 26
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Magnum Global, Aditya Birla SL MNC and ICICI Pru FMCG
    Sun TV Network No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 15 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL Special Opp, Tata Equity P/E and Mirae Asset Equity Savings
    Sun TV Network
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 15
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL Special Opp, Tata Equity P/E and Mirae Asset Equity Savings
    REC No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 28 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities, HDFC Balanced Advantage and HDFC Dividend Yield
    REC
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 28
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities, HDFC Balanced Advantage and HDFC Dividend Yield
    Shriram Finance No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 29 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Mirae Asset Midcap, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services
    Shriram Finance
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 29
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Mirae Asset Midcap, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services
    LIC Housing Finance No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 50 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: ICICI Pru India Opp, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity
    LIC Housing Finance
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 50
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: ICICI Pru India Opp, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity
    Max Financial Services No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 93 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Motilal Oswal Midcap, ICICI Pru Midcap and PGIM India Midcap Opp
    Max Financial Services
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 93
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Motilal Oswal Midcap, ICICI Pru Midcap and PGIM India Midcap Opp
    Emami No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 59 Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Large &amp; Midcap, DSP Midcap and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip.
    Emami
    No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 59
    Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Large & Midcap, DSP Midcap and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip.
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 07:51 am