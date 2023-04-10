14 mid-cap stocks held by mutual funds yet to unlock their potential. Do you own any?

1/15 Fund managers apply various metrics while selecting the stocks. Though, identifying the right entry point has been a challenging task for everyone. Many such cherry picked stocks may not perform as expected and take longer to produce better results. Fund managers continue holding these stocks in their portfolio believing that these businesses may play out well in the future. Here are the midcap stocks held by mutual funds that have delivered negative return or almost no return over the last two years. They traded on a narrow range most of the time over the last two years. Only the stocks’ price movement was considered for the compilation (as per BSEIndia). Period considered was between 31-March-2021 and 31-March-2023. Portfolio data was as of February 28, 2023. Data source: ACEMF.

2/15 Syngene International

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 60

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Mirae Asset Focused, IDBI Healthcare and Edelweiss Mid Cap

3/15 Colgate-Palmolive (India)

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 18

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: DSP Quant, Templeton India Equity Income and IDBI Dividend Yield

4/15 Petronet LNG

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 11

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Kotak Flexicap, DSP Natural Res & New Energy and HDFC Housing Opp

5/15 MRF

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 12

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Equity Hybrid, Kotak Emerging Equity and Tata Young Citizen Fund

6/15 Bayer CropScience

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 24

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL MNC, Nippon India Growth and UTI MNC

7/15 Gillette India

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 9

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL MNC, UTI MNC and Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96

8/15 AU Small Finance Bank

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 50

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Nippon India Growth, Kotak ESG Opportunities and Motilal Oswal Midcap

9/15 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 26

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: SBI Magnum Global, Aditya Birla SL MNC and ICICI Pru FMCG

10/15 Sun TV Network

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 15

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Aditya Birla SL Special Opp, Tata Equity P/E and Mirae Asset Equity Savings

11/15 REC

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 28

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities, HDFC Balanced Advantage and HDFC Dividend Yield

12/15 Shriram Finance

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 29

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Mirae Asset Midcap, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services

13/15 LIC Housing Finance

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 50

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: ICICI Pru India Opp, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity

14/15 Max Financial Services

No. of active schemes that held the stock currently: 93

Sample of schemes that held the stock over the last two years: Motilal Oswal Midcap, ICICI Pru Midcap and PGIM India Midcap Opp