    Hunting for multibaggers? Here are the top microcap stocks that PMS love to hold

    Microcap stocks are quite risky but potential multibaggers if they are picked with care and backed by good research

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    April 13, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST
    Stocks with smaller market capitalization witnessed a roller coaster ride over the last one year in comparison to the larger ones. For instance, the index that represents the microcap space - Nifty Microcap 250 index fell by more than two percent past year while the Nifty 50 index gained by 1 percent. Microcap stocks are quite risky, but also have the potential to deliver high returns. Fund managers apply various parameter to choose microcap stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are the most popular microcap stocks among the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers. Data is as on March 31, 2023. Most of them are likely to be multibaggers in future. Stocks with market capitalization less than Rs 2,000 crore are considered microcaps. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar.
    Mayur Uniquoters Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,846 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy
    Mayur Uniquoters
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,846 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy
    Hil Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,810 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities
    Hil
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,810 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities
    Fairchem Organics Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,190 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Tamohara – TRUFFLE and Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage
    Fairchem Organics
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,190 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 9
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Tamohara – TRUFFLE and Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage
    Gati Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,310 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 8 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS - Good to Great and Composite India - Emerging Star Fund
    Gati
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,310 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 8
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS - Good to Great and Composite India - Emerging Star Fund
    Camlin Fine Sciences Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 2,001 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS – Micro and ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio
    Camlin Fine Sciences
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 2,001 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Centrum PMS – Micro and ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio
    Carysil Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,455 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Achintya - India Growth Opportunities Fund and SMC Global - Growth
    Carysil
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,455 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Achintya - India Growth Opportunities Fund and SMC Global - Growth
    Mirza International Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 484 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations &amp; Technology Fund and Shade - Value Fund
    Mirza International
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 484 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 7
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology Fund and Shade - Value Fund
    CARE Ratings Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,908 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Asit C Mehta - Ace Multicap and JM Financial - India Resurgent Portfolio Series III
    CARE Ratings
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,908 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Asit C Mehta - Ace Multicap and JM Financial - India Resurgent Portfolio Series III
    Amrutanjan Health Care Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,681 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Ambit Investment Advisors - Emerging Giants and Marcellus - Little Champs
    Amrutanjan Health Care
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,681 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Ambit Investment Advisors - Emerging Giants and Marcellus - Little Champs
    Styrenix Performance Materials Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,256 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage and MRG Capital - Wealth Enhancer
    Styrenix Performance Materials
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,256 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 6
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage and MRG Capital - Wealth Enhancer
    VST Tillers Tractors Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,964 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Core Equity Portfolio- and Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy
    VST Tillers Tractors
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,964 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: PGIM India - Core Equity Portfolio- and Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy
    MPS Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,827 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value and BADJATE STOCK &amp; SHARES - AGGRESSIVE
    MPS
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,827 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value and BADJATE STOCK & SHARES - AGGRESSIVE
    RPG Life Sciences Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,151 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS and Bonanza - Value
    RPG Life Sciences
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,151 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS and Bonanza - Value
    Repco Home Finance Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,124 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio and Nippon - Indian Economic Transformation - ETP
    Repco Home Finance
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,124 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio and Nippon - Indian Economic Transformation - ETP
    Heranba Industries Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,118 crore No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5 Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: SMC Global – Growth and Reliance - EBOP
    Heranba Industries
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,118 crore
    No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock currently: 5
    Sample of PMS strategies that hold the stocks: SMC Global – Growth and Reliance - EBOP
    first published: Apr 13, 2023 07:57 am