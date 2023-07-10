13 midcap stocks that are most shunned by active mutual fund managers

1/14

Fund managers of the actively managed mutual fund schemes take into account various factors and parameters while selecting stocks. Companies that lack a strong financial record, good management quality, scalability of business and an attractive valuation rarely find a place in the portfolio of mutual fund schemes. There are many stocks that are classified as midcap by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) are not part of the portfolio of many actively managed schemes. AMFI has classified stocks that are ranked from 101 to 250 companies in terms of full market capitalisation as midcaps. On the other hand, the most preferred midcap stocks are Cummins India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and The Federal Bank that were held by 129, 129 and 126 actively managed schemes, respectively (from a total of 564 active schemes) as of May 2023. The following are the top midcap stocks (as defined by AMFI) that are either totally ignored or least favoured by active mutual fund managers. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds (564 schemes) were considered for the study. Arbitrage funds and passive funds (index funds and exchange-traded funds) were excluded. Data as of May 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.