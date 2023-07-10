English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    13 midcap stocks that are most shunned by active mutual fund managers

    These midcap stocks are either totally ignored or least favoured by active mutual fund managers

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    July 10, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST
    Fund managers of the actively managed mutual fund schemes take into account various factors and parameters while selecting stocks. Companies that lack a strong financial record, good management quality, scalability of business and an attractive valuation rarely find a place in the portfolio of mutual fund schemes. There are many stocks that are classified as midcap by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) are not part of the portfolio of many actively managed schemes. AMFI has classified stocks that are ranked from 101 to 250 companies in terms of full market capitalisation as midcaps. On the other hand, the most preferred midcap stocks are Cummins India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and The Federal Bank that were held by 129, 129 and 126 actively managed schemes, respectively (from a total of 564 active schemes) as of May 2023. The following are the top midcap stocks (as defined by AMFI) that are either totally ignored or least favoured by active mutual fund managers. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds (564 schemes) were considered for the study. Arbitrage funds and passive funds (index funds and exchange-traded funds) were excluded. Data as of May 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
    1/14
    Fund managers of the actively managed mutual fund schemes take into account various factors and parameters while selecting stocks. Companies that lack a strong financial record, good management quality, scalability of business and an attractive valuation rarely find a place in the portfolio of mutual fund schemes. There are many stocks that are classified as midcap by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) are not part of the portfolio of many actively managed schemes. AMFI has classified stocks that are ranked from 101 to 250 companies in terms of full market capitalisation as midcaps. On the other hand, the most preferred midcap stocks are Cummins India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and The Federal Bank that were held by 129, 129 and 126 actively managed schemes, respectively (from a total of 564 active schemes) as of May 2023. The following are the top midcap stocks (as defined by AMFI) that are either totally ignored or least favoured by active mutual fund managers. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds (564 schemes) were considered for the study. Arbitrage funds and passive funds (index funds and exchange-traded funds) were excluded. Data as of May 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
    Indian Overseas Bank Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil MFs’ investment value: Nil BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 49,940 crore
    2/14
    Indian Overseas Bank
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 49,940 crore
    UCO Bank Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil MFs’ investment value: Nil BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 34,421 crore
    3/14
    UCO Bank
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 34,421 crore
    4/14
    Vodafone IDEA
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 36,266 crore

    Also read: MC30 scheme analysis: Why we like the Nippon India Small Cap Fund
    Central Bank of India Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil MFs’ investment value: Nil BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 26,832 crore
    5/14
    Central Bank of India
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 26,832 crore
    Punjab &amp; Sind Bank Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil MFs’ investment value: Nil BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 22,420 crore
    6/14
    Punjab & Sind Bank
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 22,420 crore
    7/14
    Rajesh Exports
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 15,560 crore

    See here: AMFI reclassification: Smallcap stocks that got upgraded to midcaps. Do you own them?
    Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil MFs’ investment value: Nil BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 30,396 crore
    8/14
    Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 30,396 crore
    Bank of Maharashtra Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil MFs’ investment value: Nil BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 22,646 crore
    9/14
    Bank of Maharashtra
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: Nil
    MFs’ investment value: Nil
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 22,646 crore
    10/14
    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 1
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 31 crore
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 32,307 crore

    Read here: Smallcap MFs outshine: Top schemes surge up to 12 times in 10 years
    Indus Towers Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 1 MFs’ investment value: Rs 15 crore BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 44,129 crore
    11/14
    Indus Towers
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 1
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 15 crore
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 44,129 crore
    12/14
    JSW Energy
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 1
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 5 crore
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 50,442 crore

    Read here: Cautious of market highs, these large-caps exit MF portfolio
    The New India Assurance Company Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 1 MFs’ investment value: Rs 45 crore BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 19,528 crore
    13/14
    The New India Assurance Company
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 1
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 45 crore
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 19,528 crore
    14/14
    Yes Bank
    Total number of active schemes that held the stock as of May 30, 2023: 2
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 18 crore
    BSE Full M-CAP as on July 7, 2023: Rs 50,178 crore

    Also read: Check out these favorite microcap stocks of active MFs, PMSes & AIFs
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #least considered midcap stocks #midcap stocks #midcap stocks avoided by mutual funds #Mutual Funds
    first published: Jul 10, 2023 07:06 am