    AMFI reclassification: Smallcap stocks that got upgraded to midcaps. Do you own them?

    Mutual funds schemes rejig their portfolios based on this classification aligning with the regulator’s mandate. Especially, midcap schemes are likely to add exposure in these stocks to maintain the stipulated limit

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    July 06, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
    The updated list of stocks that are classified based on the latest market capitalisation data is out. The mutual fund (MF) industry body AMFI conducts the exercise of reclassifying stocks as per their market capitalization twice a year in July and January. Large-cap stocks: Top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation; Mid-cap stocks: 101st to 250th stock; Small-cap stocks: from 251th stock onwards. Based on this reclassification, MFs rejig their portfolios. The latest data shows that 9 stocks graduated from being small-caps to mid-caps. Expect mid-cap funds to add these new stocks. These stocks are getting more visibility and put under the watch list of the fund managers. but it is unlikely that the fund managers could flock into these stocks with sizeable corpus. Portfolio data shown below are as of May 31, 2023. (Source: AMFI and ACEMF).
    Punjab &amp; Sind Bank Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: Nil A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Nil
    Punjab & Sind Bank
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: Nil
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Nil
    Carborundum Universal Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 83 A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: IDBI Dividend Yield, Kotak Small Cap and SBI Infrastructure Fund
    Carborundum Universal
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 83
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: IDBI Dividend Yield, Kotak Small Cap and SBI Infrastructure Fund
    Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: Nil
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Nil

    Bank of maharashtra Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: Nil A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Nil
    Bank of Maharashtra
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: Nil
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Nil
    Rail Vikas Nigam
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 4
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Bank of India Flexi Cap and Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity

    The New India Assurance Company Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 1 A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: SBI Long Term Equity Fund
    The New India Assurance Company
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 1
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: SBI Long Term Equity Fund
    Jindal Stainless
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 21
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: ICICI Pru Commodities, Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt and Tata Resources & Energy Fund

    Bharat Dynamics Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 31 A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Invesco India PSU Equity, HDFC Flexi Cap and ITI Small Cap Fund.
    Bharat Dynamics
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 31
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: Invesco India PSU Equity, HDFC Flexi Cap and ITI Small Cap Fund.
    IIFL Finance
    Total number of active equity schemes that held the stock: 7
    A sample of active schemes that held significant exposure: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Flexi Cap and HSBC Small Cap Fund.

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks held by mutual funds #Mutual Funds #smallcap funds #Smallcap stocks that got upgraded to mid-caps
    first published: Jul 6, 2023 09:49 am