AMFI reclassification: Smallcap stocks that got upgraded to midcaps. Do you own them?

1/10

The updated list of stocks that are classified based on the latest market capitalisation data is out. The mutual fund (MF) industry body AMFI conducts the exercise of reclassifying stocks as per their market capitalization twice a year in July and January. Large-cap stocks: Top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation; Mid-cap stocks: 101st to 250th stock; Small-cap stocks: from 251th stock onwards. Based on this reclassification, MFs rejig their portfolios. The latest data shows that 9 stocks graduated from being small-caps to mid-caps. Expect mid-cap funds to add these new stocks. These stocks are getting more visibility and put under the watch list of the fund managers. but it is unlikely that the fund managers could flock into these stocks with sizeable corpus. Portfolio data shown below are as of May 31, 2023. (Source: AMFI and ACEMF).