Not just Motilal Oswal’s new microcap index fund, active MFs, PMSes & AIFs too fish for tomorrow’s multibaggers

1/16 The first ever mutual fund that invests primarily in the microcap space is out. Motilal Oswal AMC has launched the Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund, which will passively invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty Microcap 250 index. This NSE index identifies microcaps as the top 250 companies in terms of market capitalisation after the Nifty 500 companies. Microcap stocks are quite risky, but also have the potential to deliver high returns. They are mostly under-researched and under-invested stocks. Ravi Kumar TV, Founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services, points out that the technology shift which is underway today changes the competitive landscape for small and microcap companies, for whom using technology now is cheaper than before. “These companies are now using tech to grow faster and compete with mid or even large-cap companies”, Kumar adds.

The lack of liquidity is more than made up by exceptional returns if one can correctly identify potential winners. Here are the most preferred microcap stocks among mutual funds (MF), portfolio management services (PMS), and alternative investment funds (AIF) in India, as per Finalyca PMSBazaar. Finalyca considered 903 MFs, 343 PMSs and 67 AIFs to compile this data. Stocks that are ranked below 500 in the AMFI’s M-CAP classification list are considered as microcaps for the study.

Portfolio data as of May 31, 2023.

2/16 MTAR Technologies

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 71.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: SBI Long Term Advantage and Motilal Oswal Multi Asset .

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: NAFA Clean Tech Portfolio and Hanut - Fundamental Quant.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: NA.

3/16 Team Lease Services

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 49.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Invesco India ESG Equity and Franklin India Technology.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Pearls.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Emkay - Emerging Stars Fund I.

4/16 Zensar Technologies

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 47.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Franklin India Technology and Bandhan Multi Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy and Composite India - Emerging Star.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Incred-Emerging Business and Carnelian Capital Compounder Fund–1.



5/16 Jamna Auto Industries

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 47.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Invesco India Infrastructure and Bank of India Small Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Centrum PMS-Deep Value IV and PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio.

Sample of AIF schemes that held the stock: NA.

6/16 Safari Industries (India)

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 46.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Sundaram Consumption and Invesco India Smallcap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Ambit Investment Advisors - Emerging Giants.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Girik Multicap Growth Equity Fund II and White Oak - India Select Equity.

7/16 Gujarat Pipavav Port

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 44.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Tata Small Cap and HDFC Infrastructure.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Karma - Wealth Builder and Emkay Investments - Capital Builder.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Karma Capital India Fund - Series 1

8/16 Suprajit Engineering

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 40.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: DSP Small Cap and Navi Flexi Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities and Ambit Investment Advisors - Emerging Giants.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Rising Giants – AIF.

9/16 CSB Bank

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 39.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: SBI Small Cap and PGIM India Small Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Incred-Small & MidCap PMS and SBI Aeon Alpha PMS.

Sample of AIFs schemes that held the stock: Incred - India Value and Growth Fund I.



10/16 Greenpanel Industries

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 39.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Tata India Consumer and IDBI Small Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: NAFA - Small Cap and Green Portfolio - Super 30 Dynamic.

Sample of AIF schemes that held the stock: NA

11/16 Rolex Rings

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 38.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Invesco India Smallcap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Invesco – Rise and ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio.

Sample of AIF schemes that held the stock: NA

12/16 Neogen Chemicals

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 36.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: SBI Magnum Comma and Union Small Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: SBI MF - ESG Portfolio and Centrum PMS – Multibagger.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: White Oak - India Select Equity.

13/16 Apar Industries

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 34.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap and DSP Flexi Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: Marathon Trends - Mega Trends and O3 -Special Situations Portfolio.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Aequitas - Equity Scheme I and Emkay - Emerging Stars Fund I.

14/16 Kirloskar Oil Engines

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 33.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: Franklin India Opportunities and Franklin Build India.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: 360 One - Phoenix PMS and High Quality Consistent Compounders.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: 360 One - High Growth Companies.



15/16 EPL

Total no. of MFs, PMSs, and AIFs that held the stock: 32.

Sample of MFs that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Canara Robeco Small Cap.

Sample of PMSs that held the stock: TATA – ACT and Carnelian Capital - YNG Strategy.

Sample of AIFs that held the stock: Carnelian Structural Shift.