1/11 The Indian equity market has been on a record-making spree with bouts of volatility weaved in. Changing dynamics and volatility have offered opportunities to fund managers to add fresh positions in some sectors. Here are the top sub-sectors in which active mutual fund managers either made fresh positions or increased exposure significantly over the past year. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) have been considered. Data shown below is as of June 30, 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/11 Financial Technology (Fintech)

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 231%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 3,638 crore.

Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Motilal Oswal Focused, Franklin India Prima and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip.

3/11 Healthcare Services

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 101%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 26,386 crore.

Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: HDFC Small Cap, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity and Nippon India Small Cap.

4/11 Electrical Equipment

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 83%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 27,317 crore.

Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Axis Bluechip, HSBC Midcap and DSP India T.I.G.E.R Fund.



5/11 Capital Markets

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 82%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 17,974 crore.

Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Invesco India Multicap, SBI PSU and SBI Focused Equity Fund

6/11 Industrial Manufacturing

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 72%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 9,354 crore.

Sample of schemes that have added stocks in the sector: ICICI Pru Innovation, HDFC Defence and Kotak Emerging Equity Fund.



7/11 Transport Services

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 68%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 23,792 crore.

Sample of the schemes that added the stocks from the sector: Quant Value, Canara Rob Emerg Equities and PGIM India Small Cap Fund

8/11 Realty

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 67%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 25,757 crore.

Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks from the sector: ICICI Pru Focused Equity, Kotak Business Cycle and Tata Infrastructure Fund.



9/11 Industrial Products

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 64%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 82,516 crore.

Sample of schemes that added the stocks from the sector: Axis Growth Opp, Edelweiss Balanced Advantage and Canara Rob Mid Cap Fund

10/11 IT - Services

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 63%

The current market value of the MF investment: Rs 5,976 crore.

Sample of schemes that have added the stocks from the sector: ICICI Pru Midcap, Franklin India Equity Hybrid and Bandhan Multi Cap Fund.



