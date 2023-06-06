In Pics: Honda Elevate makes global debut in India, bookings to commence in July

1/4 Honda's much awaited SUV offering the Honda Elevate was unveiled today at a launch event.

2/4 Honda Elevate gets a a sharp front profile with a black grille, it gets various new-age design elements like LED headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty alloy wheels.

3/4 Honda Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. The SUV offers ample space and comfort in terms of leg room and head-room and also stands out on the road with a strong road presence.