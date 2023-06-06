English
    In Pics: Honda Elevate makes global debut in India, bookings to commence in July

    The Elevate's launch comes as a key part of Honda's strategy to launch five SUVs in the flourishing SUV market of India by 2030.

    June 06, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    The Honda Elevate has been undergoing test cycles in Japan, where it was spotted under heavy camouflage in recent weeks. The SUV comes as a key part of the brand's strategy to launch five SUVs in India by 2030.
    1/4
    Honda's much awaited SUV offering the Honda Elevate was unveiled today at a launch event.
    The car is claimed to have been influenced by the automaker's motto ‘Power of Dreams.
    2/4
    Honda Elevate gets a a sharp front profile with a black grille, it gets various new-age design elements like LED headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty alloy wheels.
    Honda claims with these dimensional figures, the SUV offers ample space and comfort inside the cabin and comes with a strong road presence.
    3/4
    Honda Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. The SUV offers ample space and comfort in terms of leg room and head-room and also stands out on the road with a strong road presence.
    The Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, shared with the Honda City sedan
    4/4
    The Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, shared with the Honda City sedan. This engine churns out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is an advanced CVT on offer.
    Tags: #automobile #Honda Elevate #Honda India #SUV
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 01:46 pm