English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Markets Weekly
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RERA starts unravelling as key fixes in law are neglected

    On February 7, a two-judge panel will rule on whether the Odisha RERA was at fault for not ruling on issues it did not have the power to execute. Many RERA conclaves have raised this issue, which, if not addressed, can dilute a law that had the potential to transform the real estate industry

    E Jayashree Kurup
    While there are detailed clauses on how the RERA can adjudicate and issue orders, it did not even provide the necessary tools to get the orders executed. (File image)

    While there are detailed clauses on how the RERA can adjudicate and issue orders, it did not even provide the necessary tools to get the orders executed. (File image)

    The Odisha Real Estate Regulation and Development Authority (RERA) has expressed its inability to adjudicate on consumer issues as it has no financial power or structure to execute the orders that it passes against the industry. It has now sent consumers to civil courts to seek justice. The case will come up for hearing on February 7, 2023, when the two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman will hear from the Odisha RERA and the state government.

    This has brought the issue of lack of powers of execution out into the open and the Centre and states need to amend the RERA Act to fit in these crucial clauses. The issue was flagged at the Urban Development Conclave by the Indian Institute of Human Settlements in November 2022, when the issue was debated and the conclusion was that without the necessary powers to execute orders, RERA may well fade away into an insignificant law that does not have the necessary structure to enforce the solutions. The root issue is that while RERA was a consumer protection act exclusively for the real estate sector, the Act did not give it exclusive jurisdiction over the sector.

    Hurdles to Execution

    While there are detailed clauses on how the RERA can adjudicate and issue orders, it did not even provide the necessary tools to get the orders executed. As a result, once a consumer gets a favourable order from RERA, he has to go to the district magistrate or collector to get them executed. Once the orders go into the common civil pool, the speed of execution is severely impacted. This is why the Odisha RERA has laid down the gauntlet and said since its adjudication is restricted to issuing orders and not to taking it through to its logical conclusion, the case may as well go directly to the civil court. This was what experts at the IIHS conclave had flagged, that in the absence of executing orders, RERAs are soon going to throw up their hands and not take decisions at all.