English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | With a tilt to growth, RBI is keeping its powder dry

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sunny side up for Titan, tread with care in markets, AAP makes life hard for Congress and more

    Ravi Krishnan
    April 07, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    The party for stocks may get over sooner as the US Fed readies to take the punchbowl away.

    At the meeting of the Fed Open Markets Committee in mid-March, following which rates were hiked 25 basis points, officials discussed how they wanted to quickly reduce the US central bank’s balance sheet. This could be as much as $100 billion per month.

    Most FOMC members were also inclined towards more aggressive rate hikes in future.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Many participants noted that one or more 50 basis point increases in the target range could be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified,” the minutes of the meeting read.

    Investors should brace for more volatility, says our research team. You can read its note here.

    The Fed meeting minutes release comes a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate decision. The consensus view is that the Indian central bank will not change its current accommodative stance.

    It will stick to this despite likely revising its estimates of inflation and growth for FY23. Inflation was earlier projected at 4.5 percent, but this estimate has been torpedoed by the Russia-Ukraine war. Commodity prices have soared and the central bank is likely to raise its inflation projection by up to a percentage point, say some economists.

    Naturally, a section of the commentariat is saying the Indian central bank is behind the curve.

    The key reason why RBI’s rate panel is likely to hold the stance is that growth is still nascent. In tomorrow’s statement, the central bank is likely to pare its real GDP growth forecast from the earlier 7.8 percent. Private consumption growth is tepid and consumer sentiment is quite weak. This is quite different from the US where growth is strong.

    A second reason is that the rise in inflation is mostly from the supply side. Expect an appeal from the central bank to the government to cut excise taxes on fuel.

    Another reason for maintaining the accommodative stance is to provide support to government borrowing.

    “A possible shortfall in demand for government bonds by about Rs 3-3.5 trillion vis-à-vis a central government gross borrowings requirement of Rs 14.35 trillion, would necessitate RBI support through open market purchase of bonds. That would help maintain supportive financial conditions during the ongoing normalisation phase,” said IndusInd Bank Chief Economist Gaurav Kapur in a note to clients.

    That may be so. So far, the cost push has not led to any general wage pressures, but the danger is that inflation expectations could rise and become entrenched. The Monetary Policy Committee has a tricky road ahead to navigate.

    Investing insights from our research team

    Titan Company: Weak quarterly numbers, but strong long-term growth prospects

    Godrej Consumer Products: Revenue gets pricing backing, pressure is on margins

    KIMS: A play on healthcare demand in the hinterland

    What else are we reading?

    Anti-profiteering blinkers may turn GST rate cuts into a nightmare

    Why this is a time to be cautious in the markets 

    Crypto Conversations | SocialFi: The next big thing?

    Start-up Street: Healthcare startups and wasted opportunities

    Cap on power tariff a myopic strategy

    Firm crop prices hold out hope for agriculture input providers

    AAP looks to usurp Congress' space on Narendra Modi's home turf

    Financial warfare: Will there be a backlash against the dollar? (republished from the FT)

    Technical Picks: HPCL, SRF, Guar seed, IOC, ONGC and USD-INR (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

    Ravi KrishnanMoneycontrol Pro



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Economy #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 03:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.