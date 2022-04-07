English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Godrej Consumer Products: Revenue gets pricing backing, pressure is on margins

    Investors eyeing GCPL need to watch the performance in the personal-care category as down-trading is likely, given the higher level of inflation

    Nandish Shah
    April 07, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Godrej Consumer Products: Revenue gets pricing backing, pressure is on margins

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL; CMP: Rs 753; Market capitalisation: Rs 76,975 crore) consolidated revenue growth for the March 22 quarter will be higher than the 8 percent growth in the December 2021 quarter and 27 percent in the March 2021 quarter. On a two-year CAGR basis, growth in revenues is likely to be around the mid-teens. GCPL expects to clock early double-digit sales growth for FY23, almost in line with the earlier guidance of moderate volume growth and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why value investors are no big fans of IPOs

      Apr 6, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The ghost of recession, HDFC merger turns it on, bond market in a spot of worry, spotlight on climate tech and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Mind the gap: The US has serious challengers

      Apr 2, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      The interval between a dying old order and the emergence of a new one is riddled with minefields

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers