KIMS: A play on healthcare demand in the hinterland

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The hospital segment within the healthcare space is gaining traction with the re-opening of the economy. Though COVID-related complications have significantly reduced, footfalls have increased for varied elective treatments that were otherwise pushed back because of the pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has helped to create an awareness about healthcare, which is motivating individuals to opt for institutional care. This trend, obviously, is more to be seen in tier-2 & 3 cities. KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited, Mkt cap:...